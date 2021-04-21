Camelot Portfolios, LLC Buys Tyson Foods Inc, Stellantis NV, Apple Inc, Sells Stellantis NV, The Home Depot Inc, Electronic Arts Inc

Maumee, OH, based Investment company Camelot Portfolios, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Tyson Foods Inc, Stellantis NV, Apple Inc, NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells Stellantis NV, The Home Depot Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Walmart Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Camelot Portfolios, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Camelot Portfolios, LLC owns 214 stocks with a total value of $215 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TSN, FCAM, VEA, CBRE, LMT, GSIE, CTT, ACN, VBR, CHTR, D, VMW, RSP, LLY, NSC, JNK, MHD, UNP, VST, FTCS, FITB, BKNG, GLW, ARDC, ACRE, SPY, NCA, BDJ, NSL, WPG,

AAPL, NHF, EEM, KMI, VEU, VB, DG, SBRA, GPMT, HFRO, AMZN, CVX, VTV, VO, CDW, BAH, HIG, UNH, CVS, MINT, VUG, CACI, RGA, MRK, VSS, ORI, HCA, HON, LH, RS, SYY, DEM, DFS, FDM, ORAN, ZBRA, CAH, CSCO, EVV, DFEB, FSD, DLS, EWX, CMI, CVI, ING, GOOGL, PCAR, CRM, ARCC, FDX, VTR, AINV, TRTN, EMD, HYI, BHK, VTA, STX, AGNC, GOOG, F, KMF, NLY, FE, MAC, CXW, LMBS, QDEL, SO, AIG, FVD, VVR, MSFT, AMX, BIIB, OPI, CORP, DOL, CMP, EIM, FDL, AJX, MPC, NAD, WBK, KTF, ENB, ET, XOM, FLR, GM, INTC, HYB, NMZ, SIMO, SPG, FPL, PHB, SCHH, KSM, KYN, RWX, Reduced Positions: WMT, AES, C, TTM, PSEC, FINX, CX, BHC, FEX, PSX, BG, SCHG, OI, AVGO, FYX, ALXN, HYLS, CAKE, FNX, TMUS, SCHA, SIVR, ERIC, FNDX, SCHF, DHIL, COF, SGOL, BRK.B, MA, TWO, FEM, FDT, UHAL, RTX, TTD, TOL, PII, FNDF, FNDA, EVN, SYK, ISD, LOW, INFY,

Highland Income Fund (HFRO) - 543,264 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.72% NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) - 484,651 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.21% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 42,190 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.00% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 22,958 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.98% Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) - 294,819 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%

Camelot Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.45 and $76.93, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $79.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 27,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.895080. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 110,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 29,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in CBRE Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.42 and $80.57, with an estimated average price of $70.72. The stock is now traded at around $81.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 14,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $33.36, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $34.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 26,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 59.00%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $133.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 42,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 45.21%. The purchase prices were between $10.65 and $12, with an estimated average price of $11.36. The stock is now traded at around $11.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 484,651 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 382.48%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 38,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 492.61%. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $16.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 82,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.85%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 70,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 24.98%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $220.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 22,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in Five Below Inc. The sale prices were between $167.09 and $199.96, with an estimated average price of $188.51.