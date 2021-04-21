Hartford Investment Management Co Buys NXP Semiconductors NV, Generac Holdings Inc, Trimble Inc, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Fortive Corp, Corteva Inc

Hartford, CT, based Investment company Hartford Investment Management Co (Current Portfolio) buys NXP Semiconductors NV, Generac Holdings Inc, Trimble Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Fortive Corp, Corteva Inc, VICI Properties Inc, Tiffany during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hartford Investment Management Co. As of 2021Q1, Hartford Investment Management Co owns 534 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,790,306 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.43% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 854,282 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 48,366 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94% Facebook Inc (FB) - 275,288 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.02% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 34,009 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23%

Hartford Investment Management Co initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94. The stock is now traded at around $155.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,191 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hartford Investment Management Co initiated holding in Trimble Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.91 and $77.79, with an estimated average price of $72.25. The stock is now traded at around $81.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 27,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hartford Investment Management Co initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $323.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hartford Investment Management Co initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 132,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hartford Investment Management Co initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.89 and $136.47, with an estimated average price of $110.89. The stock is now traded at around $92.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hartford Investment Management Co initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86. The stock is now traded at around $94.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 22,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hartford Investment Management Co added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 895.89%. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $201.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 33,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hartford Investment Management Co added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 122.51%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $143.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 27,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hartford Investment Management Co added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 21.28%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $50.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 148,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hartford Investment Management Co added to a holding in The Mosaic Co by 61.10%. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $33.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 63,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hartford Investment Management Co added to a holding in FMC Corp by 39.55%. The purchase prices were between $100.77 and $122.25, with an estimated average price of $110.77. The stock is now traded at around $114.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hartford Investment Management Co added to a holding in Campbell Soup Co by 22.93%. The purchase prices were between $45.43 and $52.71, with an estimated average price of $47.62. The stock is now traded at around $50.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 28,466 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hartford Investment Management Co sold out a holding in VICI Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $24.65 and $29.22, with an estimated average price of $27.14.

Hartford Investment Management Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Hartford Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Hartford Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Jabil Inc. The sale prices were between $41.37 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $45.54.

Hartford Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Flowserve Corp. The sale prices were between $34.77 and $41.4, with an estimated average price of $38.42.

Hartford Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. The sale prices were between $99.11 and $152.06, with an estimated average price of $131.01.