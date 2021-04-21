Hartford Investment Management Co Buys NXP Semiconductors NV, Generac Holdings Inc, Trimble Inc, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Fortive Corp, Corteva Inc

Hartford, CT, based Investment company Hartford Investment Management Co (Current Portfolio) buys NXP Semiconductors NV, Generac Holdings Inc, Trimble Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Fortive Corp, Corteva Inc, VICI Properties Inc, Tiffany during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hartford Investment Management Co. As of 2021Q1, Hartford Investment Management Co owns 534 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TRMB, ENPH, GNRC, VTRS, PENN, CZR, MPWR, MKSI, NOV, FSLY, AVT, UNVR, SC, BAH, RGA, WSM, SCI, HLF, XEC,
- Added Positions: NXPI, IFF, COP, FMC, MOS, ROP, PEG, MCK, IRM, K, JEF, MMM, UHS, DISCK, NEM, PXD, RCL, SNPS, WY, VRSN, EQIX, EFX, DVN, GLW, CMA, ABC, ARE, CINF, CAT, CPB, CAH, AFG, WYNN, MKTX, BHF, ETRN, NCLH, AM, VIRT, ZBH, TWOU, VRSK, DG, FANG, UAL, TYL, O, NWL, MS, KR, KMB, HFC, HRC, HEI, BEN, CCL, CHRW, CACI, MO, ALB,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, TSLA, FB, GOOG, FTV, GOOGL, JPM, BRK.B, JNJ, PG, UNH, WMT, MA, V, CTVA, ADBE, BAC, DD, HD, INTC, NVDA, VZ, DIS, PYPL, T, ABT, ACN, AMGN, AMAT, BMY, CVX, CI, CSCO, KO, CMCSA, COST, XOM, NEE, GE, HON, MCD, MDT, MRK, NFLX, ORCL, PEP, PFE, LIN, QCOM, CRM, TMO, UGI, WBA, CBOE, ABBV, CB, ATVI, AMD, AFL, A, APD, AEP, AXP, AMT, ADI, AZO, ADSK, ADP, TFC, BK, BAX, BDX, BLK, BSX, CSX, CVS, CDNS, COF, FIS, SCHW, CME, C, CTSH, CL, CCI, DHR, DE, ETN, ECL, EW, EA, LLY, EMR, EL, EXC, FDX, FITB, FISV, GD, GPN, GS, LHX, HUM, IBM, IDXX, ITW, ILMN, TT, ICE, ISRG, JCI, KLAC, MDLZ, LRCX, LMT, LOW, MMC, SPGI, MET, MU, MCO, NKE, NSC, NOC, ORLY, PNC, BKNG, PGR, ROST, SBAC, SHW, SO, TRV, SBUX, SYK, SYY, TJX, TGT, UNP, UPS, RTX, VLO, VRTX, WM, ANTM, WFC, YUM, TMUS, MSCI, PM, CHTR, GM, HCA, NOW, ZTS, IQV, TWTR, DBX, AOS, AES, ABMD, AAP, AKAM, ALK, ALXN, ALGN, LNT, ALL, HES, AEE, AIG, AMP, AME, APH, IVZ, ANSS, APA, ADM, AJG, AIZ, AGO, ATO, AVB, AVY, BLL, BIO, BIIB, BWA, BXP, BF.B, CBRE, CF, CMS, COG, KMX, CE, CNC, CNP, CERN, CHKP, CHD, CTAS, CTXS, CLX, TPR, CCEP, DXC, CAG, ED, STZ, COO, CMI, DHI, XRAY, DTE, DRI, DVA, DXCM, DLR, DISCA, DLTR, DPZ, DOV, DRE, EOG, EMN, DISH, EIX, ETR, EQR, ESS, RE, EXPE, EXPD, EXR, FFIV, FLIR, FAST, FRT, FE, F, FCX, GPS, IT, GIS, GPC, GILD, HAL, MNST, HIG, HAS, PEAK, WELL, HSIC, HSY, HPQ, HOLX, HRL, HST, HBAN, INFO, IEX, INCY, IP, IPG, JBHT, JKHY, J, JNPR, KSU, KEY, KIM, LKQ, LH, LVS, LEG, LEN, LB, LNC, LYV, MTB, MGM, MRO, MAR, MLM, MAS, MXIM, MKC, MTD, MAA, MHK, TAP, MSI, NRG, NVR, NDAQ, NTAP, NI, ES, NTRS, NUE, OXY, ODFL, OMC, OKE, PCAR, PPG, PPL, PKG, PH, PAYX, PBCT, PKI, PVH, PNW, RL, PFG, PRU, PSA, PHM, PWR, DGX, RJF, REG, REGN, RF, RSG, RMD, RHI, WRK, ROK, ROL, SEE, SPG, SWKS, SNA, LUV, SWK, STT, NLOK, TROW, TTWO, TDY, TFX, TER, TEVA, TXT, GL, TSCO, TSN, UAA, UDR, URI, UNM, VFC, VAR, VTR, VNO, VMC, WRB, WAB, WAT, WST, EVRG, WDC, WHR, WMB, WEC, XEL, XLNX, ZBRA, ZION, EBAY, CMG, L, HBI, WU, LDOS, IPGP, BR, DAL, DFS, AWK, ULTA, FTNT, FRC, FLT, NLSN, KMI, HII, MPC, FBHS, XYL, APTV, PSX, CDW, NWS, NWSA, WIX, ALLE, HLT, PAYC, ANET, CTLT, SYF, CFG, KEYS, QRVO, ETSY, KHC, HPE, AGR, UA, LW, HWM, IR, BKR, FOXA, FOX, DOW, CARR, OTIS,
- Sold Out: TIF, CXO, VICI, AMG, FLS, JBL, SLG, XRX, FTI,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,790,306 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.43%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 854,282 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 48,366 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 275,288 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.02%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 34,009 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23%
Hartford Investment Management Co initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94. The stock is now traded at around $155.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,191 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Trimble Inc (TRMB)
Hartford Investment Management Co initiated holding in Trimble Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.91 and $77.79, with an estimated average price of $72.25. The stock is now traded at around $81.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 27,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Hartford Investment Management Co initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $323.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Hartford Investment Management Co initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 132,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Hartford Investment Management Co initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.89 and $136.47, with an estimated average price of $110.89. The stock is now traded at around $92.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Hartford Investment Management Co initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86. The stock is now traded at around $94.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 22,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Hartford Investment Management Co added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 895.89%. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $201.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 33,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Hartford Investment Management Co added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 122.51%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $143.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 27,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Hartford Investment Management Co added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 21.28%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $50.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 148,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Mosaic Co (MOS)
Hartford Investment Management Co added to a holding in The Mosaic Co by 61.10%. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $33.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 63,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: FMC Corp (FMC)
Hartford Investment Management Co added to a holding in FMC Corp by 39.55%. The purchase prices were between $100.77 and $122.25, with an estimated average price of $110.77. The stock is now traded at around $114.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)
Hartford Investment Management Co added to a holding in Campbell Soup Co by 22.93%. The purchase prices were between $45.43 and $52.71, with an estimated average price of $47.62. The stock is now traded at around $50.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 28,466 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)
Hartford Investment Management Co sold out a holding in VICI Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $24.65 and $29.22, with an estimated average price of $27.14.Sold Out: (CXO)
Hartford Investment Management Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Hartford Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: Jabil Inc (JBL)
Hartford Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Jabil Inc. The sale prices were between $41.37 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $45.54.Sold Out: Flowserve Corp (FLS)
Hartford Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Flowserve Corp. The sale prices were between $34.77 and $41.4, with an estimated average price of $38.42.Sold Out: Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG)
Hartford Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. The sale prices were between $99.11 and $152.06, with an estimated average price of $131.01.
