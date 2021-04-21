Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit

Boston, MA, based Investment company Baystate Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF, sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Vanguard Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baystate Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Baystate Wealth Management LLC owns 786 stocks with a total value of $878 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: UFPT, IUSB, EFV, ALNY, IYE, MTUM, EBC, AMLP, AOS, ABB, AMN, DOX, AMED, AEE, ANSS, ARCC, AZPN, AZO, BP, BBD, EAT, CMS, CCMP, CNI, CP, CRL, CHE, CSGP, CGNX, COLM, SBS, DLB, EXPE, EXPO, FNF, GNTX, ROCK, THG, PEAK, HCSG, HUN, IBN, JKHY, KSU, LII, LNC, LYV, MTB, MDU, MAA, MIDD, VTRS, NATI, NEOG, NXST, IX, OSK, TLK, PDCO, PEGA, PENN, PNFP, PRAA, PUK, PWR, DGX, RELX, RBA, ROL, SCI, SNA, LSI, EQNR, SRCL, SU, TUP, TYL, URI, UHS, WSO, AKO.B, SMFG, AER, CNK, PRO, WD5A, LOPE, VRSK, USCR, TRIP, GWRE, PRLB, ALSN, HTA, FIVE, MANU, FUBO, BURL, ATHM, HLT, PCTY, TWOU, PAYC, WPG, GLOB, SYF, WK, GDDY, KRNT, BKI, OLLI, WSC, USFD, BL, RDFN, ROKU, SPCE, KIDS, PS, AVLR, DOW, JMIA, PINS, DDOG, PTON, IAC, VNT, RIDE, RSVAU, ABNB, ACWI, ACWX, GLDM, GSIE, HEFA, ICLN, IWB, SCHP, SLV, SLY,

IVV, VLUE, AGG, VWO, EZU, SYK, VBR, IWR, QAI, VIG, NOBL, MET, DSI, GOVT, IGSB, ESGD, EEM, ESGU, GE, JNJ, ORCL, ESGE, T, BRK.B, XOM, MCD, DAL, EFG, SUSB, BLK, CAT, CVX, DD, NEE, INTC, JPM, ES, PPG, LIN, RTX, VZ, DIS, BHF, IHI, IJR, IXN, LQD, ACN, APD, ALL, MO, AMZN, AXP, APH, AON, AMAT, RIOT, BHP, BOH, BMO, BA, BRKL, CSX, CVS, CDNS, COF, LUMN, CME, CSCO, CTSH, CL, CMA, CAG, ED, STZ, GLW, DHR, DE, DLTR, EOG, ENB, FAST, FDX, GIS, GPC, GS, HEI, HD, HON, HBAN, IDXX, IPG, ISRG, IRM, KLAC, KEY, KMB, LMT, MAR, MRVL, MDT, MRK, MU, NGG, NWL, NEM, NOC, NVS, NVO, ORI, OMC, PBCT, PEP, PXD, PGR, PRU, PEG, RGEN, ROP, RYAAY, SLG, SIVB, CRM, SLB, SRE, SPG, SCCO, LUV, TJX, TSM, TECH, TER, USB, UL, VLO, VNO, VMC, WPC, WMT, ANTM, WST, WHR, WMB, XLNX, DNP, TFSL, BX, DFS, MELI, TSLA, IPHI, VOYA, CWEN.A, NAVI, QRVO, SHOP, ALRM, TDOC, LW, IIPR, DOCU, DELL, CTVA, CRNC, OTIS, ARKG, ARKK, BWX, IAU, QQQ, SPHD, SPIB, SPLG, TIP, TOTL, VDE, VEA, VV, XLE, Reduced Positions: XLP, PRF, GVI, IWN, VTV, RODM, IWY, DON, AAPL, DOL, SCHD, GWX, FB, SHY, SHV, IJH, IEFA, BND, EFA, MSFT, VRTX, SDY, IWD, FVD, IWX, SPY, EQIX, VDC, UNP, VNQ, FISV, VUG, IWM, VSS, IYW, ADI, AMD, BAX, VYM, MDY, XLF, ITE, CMCSA, MBB, PFF, AMGN, REGL, AEP, ALGN, SCZ, VOO, ADBE, VOE, SPTL, USMV, TLT, BWXT, DLR, GILD, GOOGL, LHX, LRCX, MVIS, PKI, POWW, SNY, TGT, TTC, UPS, VOD, TMUS, V, IBB, MPC, FANG, ZTS, NRZ, BABA, SI, CARR, ARKW, BIL, ABT, KO, EMB, EWJ, GDXJ, BBY,

XLP, PRF, GVI, IWN, VTV, RODM, IWY, DON, AAPL, DOL, SCHD, GWX, FB, SHY, SHV, IJH, IEFA, BND, EFA, MSFT, VRTX, SDY, IWD, FVD, IWX, SPY, EQIX, VDC, UNP, VNQ, FISV, VUG, IWM, VSS, IYW, ADI, AMD, BAX, VYM, MDY, XLF, ITE, CMCSA, MBB, PFF, AMGN, REGL, AEP, ALGN, SCZ, VOO, ADBE, VOE, SPTL, USMV, TLT, BWXT, DLR, GILD, GOOGL, LHX, LRCX, MVIS, PKI, POWW, SNY, TGT, TTC, UPS, VOD, TMUS, V, IBB, MPC, FANG, ZTS, NRZ, BABA, SI, CARR, ARKW, BIL, ABT, KO, EMB, EWJ, GDXJ, BBY, Sold Out: W, MGC, DGRO, SPYV, SHYG, IEMG, GLD, MBG, VIA, IJS, KWEB, IGOV, IDV, ICVT, HYG, GDX, FXI, DTN, DGS, IVE, IWO, DBC, MUB, PCEF, PPLT, QUAL, RDVY, RWR, SIL, VGT, XLV, VEEV, CRESY, XRAY, DKS, TOL, JPS, JPC, EDU, MRTX, GNRC, PHYS, PSLV, NOW, ASML, NEP, BST, NVCR, TTD, COUP, SAIL, ZS, NIO, GH, LYFT, INMD, IGIB,

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 2,581,190 shares, 10.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09% iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 592,426 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 191,837 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 103.47% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 2,054,464 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30% Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 420,631 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.36%

Baystate Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in UFP Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.05 and $53.7, with an estimated average price of $48.8. The stock is now traded at around $50.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 31,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $51.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $172.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.83 and $175.69, with an estimated average price of $150.61. The stock is now traded at around $137.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 103.47%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $417.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 191,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 27564.52%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $104.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 248,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.53%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 328,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.08%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 914,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF by 2738.89%. The purchase prices were between $43.31 and $46.8, with an estimated average price of $45.38. The stock is now traded at around $48.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 170,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 49.21%. The purchase prices were between $221.01 and $248.82, with an estimated average price of $239.94. The stock is now traded at around $263.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 89,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF. The sale prices were between $131.25 and $140.23, with an estimated average price of $136.65.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Wayfair Inc. The sale prices were between $236.46 and $345.47, with an estimated average price of $295.04.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Baystate Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79.