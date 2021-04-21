Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc Buys SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Schwab U

Investment company Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, iShares Select Dividend ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc owns 61 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AGGY, ANGL, SPTM, MUB, IGIB, ACWX, EEM, IEFA, SCHA,
- Added Positions: SPDW, IWM, DVY, IEF, RSP, IJH, IVV, BKLN, AGG, CWB, SCHV, SCHX, SPAB, EWJ, AAXJ, EFA, IGSB, HYLB, SJNK, XLK, SPYV, AAPL,
- Reduced Positions: SPEM, SCHG, SCHE, CORP, QQQ, USMV, FVD, EFAV, XSLV, IVE, SCHZ, SCHO, VEU, SPSB, SCHM, IVW, GUNR, IJR, EMLC, VNQI, VNQ, VWO, LQD, HYG, SPYG, VTIP, VGSH,
- Sold Out: QUAL, PGX, EMB, MTUM, TLT, NEA, FLRN,
For the details of COLTON GROOME FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/colton+groome+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 58,650 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.98%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 66,043 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 126.94%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 84,008 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.13%
- iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 97,123 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 118.21%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 274,858 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 697.22%
Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $51 and $53.32, with an estimated average price of $52.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.86%. The holding were 130,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $32.39, with an estimated average price of $31.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 105,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)
Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.33 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $47.68. The stock is now traded at around $51.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 18,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $117.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.86 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)
Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $57, with an estimated average price of $55.26. The stock is now traded at around $56.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 697.22%. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.9%. The holding were 274,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 126.94%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $222.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.7%. The holding were 66,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 118.21%. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $117.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 97,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 194.91%. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $114.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 55,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.13%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $147.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 84,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.98%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $270.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 58,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64.Sold Out: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)
Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.45 and $15, with an estimated average price of $14.78.Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.Sold Out: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA)
Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.32 and $15.12, with an estimated average price of $14.82.
