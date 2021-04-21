Crewe Advisors LLC Buys Ensign Group Inc, Pennant Group Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Pluralsight Inc, Kennametal Inc, VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF

Investment company Crewe Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Ensign Group Inc, Pennant Group Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Invesco Preferred ETF, sells Pluralsight Inc, Kennametal Inc, VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF, nLight Inc, Amphenol Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crewe Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Crewe Advisors LLC owns 462 stocks with a total value of $384 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: USAK, GSBD, TPVG, RDVY, KDMN, AI, FROG, ITOT, SHM, SLV, MRCC, ELY, VB, XLF, XLI, XLK, XLP, XLRE, GDX, EWW, OPEN, IPOE, XLY, CNXC, HOL, DCT, ALC, SPCE, SOS, TMX, LITB, BLNK, FCAM, PRG, IDEX, NVS, VTRS, FVE,

USAK, GSBD, TPVG, RDVY, KDMN, AI, FROG, ITOT, SHM, SLV, MRCC, ELY, VB, XLF, XLI, XLK, XLP, XLRE, GDX, EWW, OPEN, IPOE, XLY, CNXC, HOL, DCT, ALC, SPCE, SOS, TMX, LITB, BLNK, FCAM, PRG, IDEX, NVS, VTRS, FVE, Added Positions: ENSG, PNTG, IJH, IVV, SPY, JPST, PGX, MSFT, DBEF, AAPL, IWM, QQQ, AMZN, FB, TSLA, FTCS, DGRO, XLV, VOO, DVY, MUB, PLTR, JNJ, VEA, SOXL, CTRE, IWP, MTCH, EMB, HD, HYG, GERN, F, FISV, MGM, DLTR, CTXS, BA, SCZ, ADBE, XLE, T, SPGI, BKNG, LUV, STE, TJX, TTWO, TMO, RTX, MA, BR, DAL, JWN, NKLA, FBHS, MKL, ZTS, AAL, GOOG, BABA, ACB, SNAP, IAA, PFE,

ENSG, PNTG, IJH, IVV, SPY, JPST, PGX, MSFT, DBEF, AAPL, IWM, QQQ, AMZN, FB, TSLA, FTCS, DGRO, XLV, VOO, DVY, MUB, PLTR, JNJ, VEA, SOXL, CTRE, IWP, MTCH, EMB, HD, HYG, GERN, F, FISV, MGM, DLTR, CTXS, BA, SCZ, ADBE, XLE, T, SPGI, BKNG, LUV, STE, TJX, TTWO, TMO, RTX, MA, BR, DAL, JWN, NKLA, FBHS, MKL, ZTS, AAL, GOOG, BABA, ACB, SNAP, IAA, PFE, Reduced Positions: CVX, KMT, VNQ, GDXJ, APH, NVO, NOC, IWV, IEMG, CARR, UBER, SQ, APTV, UCO, SHW, LULU, GLUU, RDS.B, EBAY, ZBRA, VZ, VFC, UNH, NEM, DB, MNST, KSU, COST, LVS, LEG, MRO, MRK, UAL, PENN, PEP, PG, PHM, RDS.A, SCI, CMI,

CVX, KMT, VNQ, GDXJ, APH, NVO, NOC, IWV, IEMG, CARR, UBER, SQ, APTV, UCO, SHW, LULU, GLUU, RDS.B, EBAY, ZBRA, VZ, VFC, UNH, NEM, DB, MNST, KSU, COST, LVS, LEG, MRO, MRK, UAL, PENN, PEP, PG, PHM, RDS.A, SCI, CMI, Sold Out: PS, LASR, LEVI, DMLP, IQI, VIA, USO, SRPT, IEF, ZYME, AZD, SVW, CDW, KAR, STLA, PPT, ACER, UL, SO, PGR, LXRX, GIS, D, KO, BDX, BIDU, AEP,

Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) - 1,231,264 shares, 30.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 539.60% Pennant Group Inc (PNTG) - 1,209,487 shares, 14.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 744.02% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 80,705 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.18% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 80,465 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.30% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 86,307 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.88%

Crewe Advisors LLC initiated holding in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.83 and $15.13, with an estimated average price of $14.09. The stock is now traded at around $15.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crewe Advisors LLC initiated holding in USA Truck Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $13.27. The stock is now traded at around $14.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crewe Advisors LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.54 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $19.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,917 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crewe Advisors LLC initiated holding in Kadmon Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.58 and $5.51, with an estimated average price of $4.58. The stock is now traded at around $3.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crewe Advisors LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.99 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $47.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crewe Advisors LLC initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.01 and $168.92, with an estimated average price of $116.91. The stock is now traded at around $66.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crewe Advisors LLC added to a holding in Ensign Group Inc by 539.60%. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $96.13, with an estimated average price of $85.63. The stock is now traded at around $89.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.39%. The holding were 1,231,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crewe Advisors LLC added to a holding in Pennant Group Inc by 744.02%. The purchase prices were between $44.29 and $66.48, with an estimated average price of $55.07. The stock is now traded at around $41.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.72%. The holding were 1,209,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crewe Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27.88%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $270.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 86,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crewe Advisors LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 268.46%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 50,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crewe Advisors LLC added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 21.53%. The purchase prices were between $14.45 and $15, with an estimated average price of $14.78. The stock is now traded at around $15.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 686,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crewe Advisors LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 32.29%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $260.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 26,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crewe Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $20.52 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $21.44.

Crewe Advisors LLC sold out a holding in nLight Inc. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $44.92, with an estimated average price of $35.5.

Crewe Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Levi Strauss & Co. The sale prices were between $19.45 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $22.35.

Crewe Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Dorchester Minerals LP. The sale prices were between $11.13 and $14.89, with an estimated average price of $13.55.

Crewe Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust. The sale prices were between $12.53 and $13.19, with an estimated average price of $12.89.

Crewe Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.