>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Crewe Advisors LLC Buys Ensign Group Inc, Pennant Group Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Pluralsight Inc, Kennametal Inc, VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF

April 21, 2021 | About: ENSG +2.17% PNTG +2.96% IJH +1.73% JPST +0% PGX +0.13% MSFT +0.9% TPVG -0.78% USAK -1.14% GSBD +2.18% KDMN +2.35% RD +0%

Investment company Crewe Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Ensign Group Inc, Pennant Group Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Invesco Preferred ETF, sells Pluralsight Inc, Kennametal Inc, VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF, nLight Inc, Amphenol Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crewe Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Crewe Advisors LLC owns 462 stocks with a total value of $384 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Crewe Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/crewe+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Crewe Advisors LLC
  1. Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) - 1,231,264 shares, 30.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 539.60%
  2. Pennant Group Inc (PNTG) - 1,209,487 shares, 14.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 744.02%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 80,705 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.18%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 80,465 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.30%
  5. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 86,307 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.88%
New Purchase: TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (TPVG)

Crewe Advisors LLC initiated holding in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.83 and $15.13, with an estimated average price of $14.09. The stock is now traded at around $15.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: USA Truck Inc (USAK)

Crewe Advisors LLC initiated holding in USA Truck Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $13.27. The stock is now traded at around $14.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD)

Crewe Advisors LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.54 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $19.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,917 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kadmon Holdings Inc (KDMN)

Crewe Advisors LLC initiated holding in Kadmon Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.58 and $5.51, with an estimated average price of $4.58. The stock is now traded at around $3.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

Crewe Advisors LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.99 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $47.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: C3.ai Inc (AI)

Crewe Advisors LLC initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.01 and $168.92, with an estimated average price of $116.91. The stock is now traded at around $66.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ensign Group Inc (ENSG)

Crewe Advisors LLC added to a holding in Ensign Group Inc by 539.60%. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $96.13, with an estimated average price of $85.63. The stock is now traded at around $89.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.39%. The holding were 1,231,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pennant Group Inc (PNTG)

Crewe Advisors LLC added to a holding in Pennant Group Inc by 744.02%. The purchase prices were between $44.29 and $66.48, with an estimated average price of $55.07. The stock is now traded at around $41.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.72%. The holding were 1,209,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Crewe Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27.88%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $270.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 86,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Crewe Advisors LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 268.46%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 50,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

Crewe Advisors LLC added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 21.53%. The purchase prices were between $14.45 and $15, with an estimated average price of $14.78. The stock is now traded at around $15.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 686,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Crewe Advisors LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 32.29%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $260.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 26,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Pluralsight Inc (PS)

Crewe Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $20.52 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $21.44.

Sold Out: nLight Inc (LASR)

Crewe Advisors LLC sold out a holding in nLight Inc. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $44.92, with an estimated average price of $35.5.

Sold Out: Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI)

Crewe Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Levi Strauss & Co. The sale prices were between $19.45 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $22.35.

Sold Out: Dorchester Minerals LP (DMLP)

Crewe Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Dorchester Minerals LP. The sale prices were between $11.13 and $14.89, with an estimated average price of $13.55.

Sold Out: Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI)

Crewe Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust. The sale prices were between $12.53 and $13.19, with an estimated average price of $12.89.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Crewe Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of Crewe Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Crewe Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Crewe Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Crewe Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Crewe Advisors LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)