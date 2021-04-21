Garland Capital Management Inc Buys The Travelers Inc, Total SE, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF

Bellevue, WA, based Investment company Garland Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys The Travelers Inc, Total SE, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garland Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Garland Capital Management Inc owns 31 stocks with a total value of $132 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 51,715 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 43,425 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
- Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 32,022 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 39,062 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 47,330 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
Garland Capital Management Inc initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.97. The stock is now traded at around $157.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 33,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Total SE (TOT)
Garland Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Total SE. The purchase prices were between $42.03 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $45.54. The stock is now traded at around $44.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 58,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Garland Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $169.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 240 shares as of 2021-03-31.
