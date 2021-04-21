>
Garland Capital Management Inc Buys The Travelers Inc, Total SE, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF

April 21, 2021 | About: TRV +1.06% TOT +0.18% VBR +1.93%

Bellevue, WA, based Investment company Garland Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys The Travelers Inc, Total SE, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garland Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Garland Capital Management Inc owns 31 stocks with a total value of $132 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of GARLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 51,715 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
  2. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 43,425 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
  3. Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 32,022 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 39,062 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 47,330 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
New Purchase: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Garland Capital Management Inc initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.97. The stock is now traded at around $157.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 33,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Total SE (TOT)

Garland Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Total SE. The purchase prices were between $42.03 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $45.54. The stock is now traded at around $44.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 58,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Garland Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $169.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 240 shares as of 2021-03-31.



