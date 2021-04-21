Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Teladoc Health Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF

Investment company Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Teladoc Health Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, sells Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC owns 101 stocks with a total value of $185 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 52,360 shares, 11.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.31% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 258,916 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.90% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 98,613 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 189,367 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.85% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 252,540 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.39%

Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $182.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 5,038 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $117.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $102.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,251 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc. The purchase prices were between $96.75 and $98.81, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $99.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.66%. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 151,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 28.14%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 57,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 99.40%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $135.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,284 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 21.03%. The purchase prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $17.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 38,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.