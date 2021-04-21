>
Dudley & Shanley, Llc Buys Science Applications International Corp, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Ball Corp, Sells Ormat Technologies Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Iridium Communications Inc

April 21, 2021 | About: BLL +0.66% LDOS -0.12% TJX +1.08% FLT +1.09% AVTR +1.99% SAIC -0.4% TMX +0.42% TRV +1.06% LESL +0.86% ELY +3.84% PFE +1.28% OR +2.86%

Palm Beach, FL, based Investment company Dudley & Shanley, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Science Applications International Corp, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Ball Corp, Leidos Holdings Inc, TJX Inc, sells Ormat Technologies Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Iridium Communications Inc, ABM Industries Inc, ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dudley & Shanley, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Dudley & Shanley, Llc owns 29 stocks with a total value of $577 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DUDLEY & SHANLEY, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dudley+%26+shanley%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DUDLEY & SHANLEY, LLC
  1. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) - 1,625,725 shares, 10.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.47%
  2. Aon PLC (AON) - 163,728 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.57%
  3. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 593,550 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
  4. ABM Industries Inc (ABM) - 695,113 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.66%
  5. Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 269,406 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.20%
New Purchase: Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)

Dudley & Shanley, Llc initiated holding in Science Applications International Corp. The purchase prices were between $80 and $103.1, with an estimated average price of $93.87. The stock is now traded at around $87.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 278,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX)

Dudley & Shanley, Llc initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $49.29. The stock is now traded at around $48.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 439,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Dudley & Shanley, Llc initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.97. The stock is now traded at around $157.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 48,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Leslies Inc (LESL)

Dudley & Shanley, Llc initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $31.34, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $25.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Callaway Golf Co (ELY)

Dudley & Shanley, Llc initiated holding in Callaway Golf Co. The purchase prices were between $24.28 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $29.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Dudley & Shanley, Llc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ball Corp (BLL)

Dudley & Shanley, Llc added to a holding in Ball Corp by 97.61%. The purchase prices were between $81.25 and $92.26, with an estimated average price of $87.56. The stock is now traded at around $92.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 332,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Dudley & Shanley, Llc added to a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc by 93.31%. The purchase prices were between $88.45 and $112.7, with an estimated average price of $101.16. The stock is now traded at around $101.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 280,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Dudley & Shanley, Llc added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 42.92%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $68.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 478,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)

Dudley & Shanley, Llc added to a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc by 42.57%. The purchase prices were between $242.75 and $290.19, with an estimated average price of $271.62. The stock is now traded at around $287.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 103,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Avantor Inc (AVTR)

Dudley & Shanley, Llc added to a holding in Avantor Inc by 28.91%. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $28.9. The stock is now traded at around $32.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 934,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA)

Dudley & Shanley, Llc sold out a holding in Ormat Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $74.16 and $126.02, with an estimated average price of $99.32.

Sold Out: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (SVW)

Dudley & Shanley, Llc sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.8 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $40.34.

Sold Out: ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF (SPXU)

Dudley & Shanley, Llc sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $23.68 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $26.47.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Dudley & Shanley, Llc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.

Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Dudley & Shanley, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45.

Sold Out: Else Nutrition Holdings Inc (0YL)

Dudley & Shanley, Llc sold out a holding in Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2 and $2.86, with an estimated average price of $2.35.



Here is the complete portfolio of DUDLEY & SHANLEY, LLC. Also check out:

1. DUDLEY & SHANLEY, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DUDLEY & SHANLEY, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DUDLEY & SHANLEY, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DUDLEY & SHANLEY, LLC keeps buying

