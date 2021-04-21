Callahan Advisors, LLC Buys Starbucks Corp, Enbridge Inc, Global Payments Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Allegiance Bancshares Inc, Viatris Inc

Houston, TX, based Investment company Callahan Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Starbucks Corp, Enbridge Inc, Global Payments Inc, 3M Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sells Intel Corp, Allegiance Bancshares Inc, Viatris Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Eaton Corp PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Callahan Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Callahan Advisors, LLC owns 141 stocks with a total value of $734 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: K, SLB, BP, COST, TCEHY, FANG, IBTX, VTI,

K, SLB, BP, COST, TCEHY, FANG, IBTX, VTI, Added Positions: SBUX, T, ENB, GPN, MMM, BMY, EOG, CRM, WELL, PLD, FTNT, BNS, WDAY, PII, TSN, XOM, HAS, CVX, AMZN, VCIT, CSCO, SCHE, IQV, NOW, CVS, BRK.B, CFR, PFE, MCD, LMT, CNI, VRSK, LAZ, VZ, STE, FICO, MAIN, RF, HD, FRD, BIPC, GLD, ADBE, VWO,

SBUX, T, ENB, GPN, MMM, BMY, EOG, CRM, WELL, PLD, FTNT, BNS, WDAY, PII, TSN, XOM, HAS, CVX, AMZN, VCIT, CSCO, SCHE, IQV, NOW, CVS, BRK.B, CFR, PFE, MCD, LMT, CNI, VRSK, LAZ, VZ, STE, FICO, MAIN, RF, HD, FRD, BIPC, GLD, ADBE, VWO, Reduced Positions: AAPL, INTC, AMAT, DIS, ABTX, GOOG, SWKS, PAYX, DISCK, MSFT, NEE, NKE, CAT, ETN, PG, FISV, LOW, MKC, DLTR, THO, FDX, PEP, URI, ABT, DEO, ENTG, D, KMI, BAM, COP, CB, SYY, CTVA, FFIN, CBTX, GOOGL, WLTW, BIP, ALGN, TSLA, CLX, PM, TXN, GIS, NTRS,

AAPL, INTC, AMAT, DIS, ABTX, GOOG, SWKS, PAYX, DISCK, MSFT, NEE, NKE, CAT, ETN, PG, FISV, LOW, MKC, DLTR, THO, FDX, PEP, URI, ABT, DEO, ENTG, D, KMI, BAM, COP, CB, SYY, CTVA, FFIN, CBTX, GOOGL, WLTW, BIP, ALGN, TSLA, CLX, PM, TXN, GIS, NTRS, Sold Out: VIA, PYPL, GILD, OTIS,

For the details of Callahan Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/callahan+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 247,220 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.34% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 117,468 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,675 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.4% AT&T Inc (T) - 688,254 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.86% Facebook Inc (FB) - 68,525 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%

Callahan Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Kellogg Co. The purchase prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54. The stock is now traded at around $64.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 21,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Callahan Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $25.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Callahan Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $374.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 667 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Callahan Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $72.85 and $99.1, with an estimated average price of $86.77. The stock is now traded at around $79.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Callahan Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $75.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Callahan Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Independent Bank Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.42 and $79.09, with an estimated average price of $70.12. The stock is now traded at around $75.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Callahan Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 62.57%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $116.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 53,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Callahan Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 42.46%. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $37.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 183,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Callahan Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 54.11%. The purchase prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17. The stock is now traded at around $215.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 21,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Callahan Advisors, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 21.90%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $200.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 41,777 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Callahan Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 31.44%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $66.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 90,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Callahan Advisors, LLC added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 71.19%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $68.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 41,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Callahan Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Callahan Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.

Callahan Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.

Callahan Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35.