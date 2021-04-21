>
Callahan Advisors, LLC Buys Starbucks Corp, Enbridge Inc, Global Payments Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Allegiance Bancshares Inc, Viatris Inc

April 21, 2021 | About: SBUX +0.4% ENB +1.44% GPN +1% MMM +1.3% BMY +0.36% EOG +0.57% K +0.5% SLB +1.9% COST +0.63% TCEHY +1.51% FANG +1.33% IBT +0%

Houston, TX, based Investment company Callahan Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Starbucks Corp, Enbridge Inc, Global Payments Inc, 3M Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sells Intel Corp, Allegiance Bancshares Inc, Viatris Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Eaton Corp PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Callahan Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Callahan Advisors, LLC owns 141 stocks with a total value of $734 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Callahan Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/callahan+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Callahan Advisors, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 247,220 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.34%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 117,468 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,675 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.4%
  4. AT&T Inc (T) - 688,254 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.86%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 68,525 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
New Purchase: Kellogg Co (K)

Callahan Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Kellogg Co. The purchase prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54. The stock is now traded at around $64.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 21,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Callahan Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $25.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Callahan Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $374.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 667 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tencent Holdings Ltd (TCEHY)

Callahan Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $72.85 and $99.1, with an estimated average price of $86.77. The stock is now traded at around $79.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Callahan Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $75.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX)

Callahan Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Independent Bank Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.42 and $79.09, with an estimated average price of $70.12. The stock is now traded at around $75.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Callahan Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 62.57%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $116.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 53,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Callahan Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 42.46%. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $37.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 183,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Callahan Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 54.11%. The purchase prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17. The stock is now traded at around $215.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 21,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

Callahan Advisors, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 21.90%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $200.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 41,777 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Callahan Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 31.44%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $66.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 90,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Callahan Advisors, LLC added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 71.19%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $68.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 41,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Callahan Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Callahan Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Callahan Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.

Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Callahan Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35.



Here is the complete portfolio of Callahan Advisors, LLC.

