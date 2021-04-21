Exane Asset Management Buys Stellantis NV, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Sells Linde PLC, Omnicom Group Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Investment company Exane Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Stellantis NV, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Netflix Inc, sells Linde PLC, Omnicom Group Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Bank of America Corp, Alcon Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Exane Asset Management. As of 2021Q1, Exane Asset Management owns 15 stocks with a total value of $260 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FCAM, VRTX, PM, BKNG, NFLX, NKE, FTCH,

FCAM, VRTX, PM, BKNG, NFLX, NKE, FTCH, Added Positions: TMUS, FB, UBS, TJX, ATVI,

TMUS, FB, UBS, TJX, ATVI, Reduced Positions: GS, MSFT, CCEP,

GS, MSFT, CCEP, Sold Out: LIN, OMC, AMZN, BAC, ALC, WMT, FL, TAK, AMGN, CTMX, DB,

Stellantis NV (FCAM) - 4,159,263 shares, 28.34% of the total portfolio. New Position Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) - 155,252 shares, 12.83% of the total portfolio. New Position Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 317,226 shares, 10.83% of the total portfolio. New Position T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 194,376 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 120.18% UBS Group AG (UBS) - 1,122,701 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.51%

Exane Asset Management initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.895080. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 28.34%. The holding were 4,159,263 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Exane Asset Management initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $219.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.83%. The holding were 155,252 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Exane Asset Management initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $94.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.83%. The holding were 317,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Exane Asset Management initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2357.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.84%. The holding were 6,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Exane Asset Management initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $508.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.39%. The holding were 26,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Exane Asset Management initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $129.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 79,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Exane Asset Management added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 120.18%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $132.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.11%. The holding were 194,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Exane Asset Management added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 65.54%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $301.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 45,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Exane Asset Management added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 45.60%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $68.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 96,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Exane Asset Management sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33.

Exane Asset Management sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.88 and $77.78, with an estimated average price of $68.99.

Exane Asset Management sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Exane Asset Management sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.

Exane Asset Management sold out a holding in Alcon Inc. The sale prices were between $65.32 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.85.

Exane Asset Management sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.