Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys 3M Co, Oracle Corp, Newmont Corp, Sells Eaton Corp PLC, TJX Inc, Hubbell Inc

Concord, NH, based Investment company Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys 3M Co, Oracle Corp, Newmont Corp, Quanta Services Inc, Linde PLC, sells Eaton Corp PLC, TJX Inc, Hubbell Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Granite Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 169 stocks with a total value of $595 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PWR, LIN, BKNG, PH, RACE, SAM, SAH, STLD, GNRC, C, CGC, BSGM, TIP, VIOG, SCHW, SO,
- Added Positions: MMM, ORCL, NEM, WFC, KO, IGSB, QCOM, MS, CP, IGIB, AAPL, HD, MSFT, XLK, VCIT, XLC, XLV, XLB, VWO, DE, GOOGL, VFH, CMI, VTIP, NEE, EFA, BAC, IWM, IJH, TMO, XLP, SPY, VBK, XLI, VGK, FLOT, ZTS, BX, TMUS, UPS, SBUX, NKE, NFLX, NVDA, ISRG, ADBE, ATVI, SLB, CSCO, CVX,
- Reduced Positions: ETN, TJX, HUBB, LMT, MRK, BABA, DEO, CE, WRK, AMAT, TU, VLO, YETI, T, BRK.B, TSLA, ALGN, PFF, SYY, CMCSA, ZBRA, GWW, JNJ, LOW, XLF, PGR, GM, PSX, ABT, LUV, RDS.A, DOV, BMY, STT, XLY, AFL, XLE, ALX, BIL, ABC, BDX, MCI, GE, UL, TOT, MCK, CAT, ABBV, AXP, HUM, MCD,
- Sold Out: APD, FB, CRM, FAST, EQIX, AMT, SPGI, TDOC, COST,
For the details of Granite Investment Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/granite+investment+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Granite Investment Advisors, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 270,343 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 89,626 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.66%
- Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 234,255 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.60%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 59,958 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 74,659 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59. The stock is now traded at around $95.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 46,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)
Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33. The stock is now traded at around $292.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 12,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2357.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)
Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $249.92 and $317.59, with an estimated average price of $288.49. The stock is now traded at around $317.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 7,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ferrari NV (RACE)
Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Ferrari NV. The purchase prices were between $187.78 and $227.01, with an estimated average price of $204.76. The stock is now traded at around $214.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 10,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)
Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $907.22 and $1213.62, with an estimated average price of $1050.87. The stock is now traded at around $1255.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 297 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in 3M Co by 523.05%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $200.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 38,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 60.60%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $76.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 234,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 325.51%. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $66.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 130,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 72.76%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $43.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 148,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 47.97%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 71,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 24.86%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $136.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 29,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.Sold Out: Fastenal Co (FAST)
Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Fastenal Co. The sale prices were between $44.17 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83.Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79.Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Granite Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76.
