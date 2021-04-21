Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Investment company Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, ISHARES TRUST, sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC owns 135 stocks with a total value of $209 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IVOL, HYLS, IUSV, XLF, ICVT, PDBC, BWX, ABT, IVV, SPY, AFL, AXP, BRK.B,
- Added Positions: QQQ, BIV, IEMG, VO, IGSB, LMBS, FTCS, VB, VNQI, VNQ, FTSL, XLV, MBB, BND, HYS, ABBV, XLC, IWP, GUT, FB, XLK, NFLX, ORLY, DPZ, DG, DHR, AMZN, REGN, IJR, RNG, SBUX, AME, ITB, GILD, HON, ZTS, PNQI, ADBE, COUP, PYPL, TMO, GOOG, AMT, CHD, D, JETS, NVDA, V, MLM, PEP, MAR, T, COST, PTF, VZ, LNGR, KMB, BOTZ, MA, DUK, IAT, PG, GSK, AEP, VTI, NGG, CMG, MSCI, GIS, VRT, TWLO,
- Reduced Positions: FIXD, MDIV, BSV, XLP, RSP, GLD, BX, FDL, CG, RYT, ARCC, AAPL, SPLG, DSU, SPTM, FFC, AGNC, VCIT, USMV, MMM, XOM, APO, PCN, SPEM, FLOT, HYG, LIT, VOD, NEAR, IGIB, VOX, LQD, IUSB, BSCM, BKLN, CVNA, MSFT, CVX, MO, UNP,
- Sold Out: VEA, VOO, BLV, IEI, VUG, VTV, SCHP, VWO, BNDX, TLT, PHB, DJP, SGOL, FLRN, VMBS, ANGL, TIP, QAI, XLY, BAC, VYM, FXL, DIS,
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 63,395 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.18%
- First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 88,879 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.89%
- First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 99,153 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.9%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 59,678 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.85%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 54,257 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 579.49%
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 141,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $48.04 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $48.47. The stock is now traded at around $48.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 68,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31. The stock is now traded at around $71.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 45,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $35.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 65,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.57 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $102.31. The stock is now traded at around $100.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 19,734 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $18.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 93,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 82.18%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $339.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 63,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 579.49%. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21. The stock is now traded at around $89.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 54,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 622.25%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 44,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.84%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $230.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 18,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 50.99%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 68,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 137.40%. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.39, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 39,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66.Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45.Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.66 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $101.79.Sold Out: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39.Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33.Sold Out: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74.
