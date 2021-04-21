Murphy Capital Management Inc Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Costco Wholesale Corp, Eversource Energy, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc

Gladstone, NJ, based Investment company Murphy Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, BlackRock Inc, sells Costco Wholesale Corp, Eversource Energy, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Murphy Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Murphy Capital Management Inc owns 212 stocks with a total value of $788 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PLTR, BLK, VOO, AMAT, CVS, HDV, PFF, VTV,

PLTR, BLK, VOO, AMAT, CVS, HDV, PFF, VTV, Added Positions: SPY, IEMG, XLF, VEU, MSFT, PYPL, ISRG, ICLN, AMZN, XLY, QQQ, XLE, XLV, V, CMI, JNJ, HD, MCD, TQQQ, XLB, PG, VZ, XLC, PEP, PFE, XLP, BAC, VOX, FB, CSCO, CB, CVX, BMY, HON, IBB, UNH, XLU, GOOG, WMT, XLK, XRT, ABBV, VWO, IVV, IVW, XOM, GOOGL, AEP, AMGN, FDX, GS, KMB, APD, IEFA, ORCL, TSLA, ABT, SCHWPD.PFD, VO, VUG, VFH, ALL, SMH, AMT, SPTM, CP, EW, EMR, MDLZ, IWM, NEE,

SPY, IEMG, XLF, VEU, MSFT, PYPL, ISRG, ICLN, AMZN, XLY, QQQ, XLE, XLV, V, CMI, JNJ, HD, MCD, TQQQ, XLB, PG, VZ, XLC, PEP, PFE, XLP, BAC, VOX, FB, CSCO, CB, CVX, BMY, HON, IBB, UNH, XLU, GOOG, WMT, XLK, XRT, ABBV, VWO, IVV, IVW, XOM, GOOGL, AEP, AMGN, FDX, GS, KMB, APD, IEFA, ORCL, TSLA, ABT, SCHWPD.PFD, VO, VUG, VFH, ALL, SMH, AMT, SPTM, CP, EW, EMR, MDLZ, IWM, NEE, Reduced Positions: AAPL, FDN, COST, DIA, MRK, MO, PEG, CRM, AWK, NOC, SO, IBM, TT, IHF, IHI, IYW, LRCX, PM, D, ED, IAU, MMP, EFA, MCK, T, AIG, AXP, GLD, NJR, MSEX, ROBO, PPG, SBUX, IYT, LHX, KXI, IGF, EEM, MOO, EMN, PHG, UL, ALLE, ADP, BAX, CAT, CLX, COP, GLW, DOW, DRE, DD, MDT, EPD, WTRG, GIS, ITW, IR, INTC, IP, KSU, NVS, LMT, MKC,

AAPL, FDN, COST, DIA, MRK, MO, PEG, CRM, AWK, NOC, SO, IBM, TT, IHF, IHI, IYW, LRCX, PM, D, ED, IAU, MMP, EFA, MCK, T, AIG, AXP, GLD, NJR, MSEX, ROBO, PPG, SBUX, IYT, LHX, KXI, IGF, EEM, MOO, EMN, PHG, UL, ALLE, ADP, BAX, CAT, CLX, COP, GLW, DOW, DRE, DD, MDT, EPD, WTRG, GIS, ITW, IR, INTC, IP, KSU, NVS, LMT, MKC, Sold Out: ES, BR, BEP,

For the details of MURPHY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/murphy+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 478,361 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 92,366 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 71,406 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.49% Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 167,514 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,548 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%

Murphy Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $22.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 30,757 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Murphy Capital Management Inc initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $811.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 726 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Murphy Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $382.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 942 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Murphy Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $135.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,724 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Murphy Capital Management Inc initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $76.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Murphy Capital Management Inc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Murphy Capital Management Inc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 127.43%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 30,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Murphy Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 22.92%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 77,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Murphy Capital Management Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 181.37%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $264.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Murphy Capital Management Inc added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 277.51%. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $23.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 31,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Murphy Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 29.64%. The purchase prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6. The stock is now traded at around $891.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Murphy Capital Management Inc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 20.89%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $47.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 59,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Murphy Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $77.27 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $84.88.

Murphy Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $139.17 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $147.67.

Murphy Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The sale prices were between $38.43 and $49.36, with an estimated average price of $44.31.