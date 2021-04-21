Deltec Asset Management Llc Buys Uber Technologies Inc, Bridgetown Holdings, Crown Holdings Inc, Sells Boston Scientific Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Zynga Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Deltec Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Uber Technologies Inc, Bridgetown Holdings, Crown Holdings Inc, FedEx Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Boston Scientific Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Zynga Inc, DraftKings Inc, Masco Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deltec Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Deltec Asset Management Llc owns 199 stocks with a total value of $615 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,901 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 146,700 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15% Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) - 2,096,341 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.33% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,104 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% Facebook Inc (FB) - 71,097 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%

Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $55.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Bridgetown Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $17.37, with an estimated average price of $13.81. The stock is now traded at around $10.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 663,598 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $86 and $101.01, with an estimated average price of $96.41. The stock is now traded at around $107.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 55,238 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $278.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 17,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.62 and $213.34, with an estimated average price of $189.65. The stock is now traded at around $176.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 20,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Flex Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.4 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.3. The stock is now traded at around $18.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 191,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 38.27%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $229.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 78,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 30.91%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $230.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 49,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Copa Holdings SA by 200.34%. The purchase prices were between $72.82 and $93.92, with an estimated average price of $83.07. The stock is now traded at around $77.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 44,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 162.22%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $214.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 11,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 176.36%. The purchase prices were between $7.21 and $11.72, with an estimated average price of $9.57. The stock is now traded at around $8.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 284,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 63.63%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $141.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 26,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Zynga Inc. The sale prices were between $9.57 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $10.47.

Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08.

Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Yandex NV. The sale prices were between $60.31 and $73.83, with an estimated average price of $67.03.

Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $6.34 and $12.68, with an estimated average price of $8.1.

Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Ichor Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.9 and $53.8, with an estimated average price of $42.59.

Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17.