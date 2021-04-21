>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Deltec Asset Management Llc Buys Uber Technologies Inc, Bridgetown Holdings, Crown Holdings Inc, Sells Boston Scientific Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Zynga Inc

April 21, 2021 | About: BABA -0.19% CRM +1.14% CPA +1.67% BIDU +3.2% PBR +0% WMT +0.29% UBER +0.52% BTWN +0.68% CCK -0.06% FDX -0.74% TTWO -0.82% F +2.45%

New York, NY, based Investment company Deltec Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Uber Technologies Inc, Bridgetown Holdings, Crown Holdings Inc, FedEx Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Boston Scientific Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Zynga Inc, DraftKings Inc, Masco Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deltec Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Deltec Asset Management Llc owns 199 stocks with a total value of $615 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DELTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/deltec+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DELTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,901 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 146,700 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
  3. Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) - 2,096,341 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.33%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,104 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 71,097 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $55.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bridgetown Holdings Ltd (BTWN)

Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Bridgetown Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $17.37, with an estimated average price of $13.81. The stock is now traded at around $10.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 663,598 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)

Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $86 and $101.01, with an estimated average price of $96.41. The stock is now traded at around $107.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 55,238 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $278.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 17,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.62 and $213.34, with an estimated average price of $189.65. The stock is now traded at around $176.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 20,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Flex Ltd (FLEX)

Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Flex Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.4 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.3. The stock is now traded at around $18.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 191,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 38.27%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $229.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 78,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 30.91%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $230.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 49,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Copa Holdings SA (CPA)

Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Copa Holdings SA by 200.34%. The purchase prices were between $72.82 and $93.92, with an estimated average price of $83.07. The stock is now traded at around $77.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 44,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 162.22%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $214.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 11,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)

Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 176.36%. The purchase prices were between $7.21 and $11.72, with an estimated average price of $9.57. The stock is now traded at around $8.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 284,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 63.63%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $141.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 26,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)

Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Zynga Inc. The sale prices were between $9.57 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $10.47.

Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08.

Sold Out: Yandex NV (YNDX)

Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Yandex NV. The sale prices were between $60.31 and $73.83, with an estimated average price of $67.03.

Sold Out: VYNE Therapeutics Inc (VYNE)

Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $6.34 and $12.68, with an estimated average price of $8.1.

Sold Out: Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR)

Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Ichor Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.9 and $53.8, with an estimated average price of $42.59.

Sold Out: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17.



Here is the complete portfolio of DELTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. DELTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DELTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DELTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DELTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)