Invesco European Growth Fund's 1st-Quarter Performance Commentary

Market overview

Global equity markets ended the first quarter in positive territory amid concerns about rising bond yields and inflation. The value-led equity rally continued in most regions, with value stocks outperforming growth stocks.

The successful rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations in the US and UK benefited equity markets. However, even regions facing slower rollouts, including the Eurozone, have performed well, driven by a rebound in global demand for goods.

Emerging market regions, including Turkey, declined due to pressure from rising US Treasury yields and a stronger US dollar.

Developed global equity markets outperformed emerging market equities for the quarter.

Positioning and outlook

We added three new holdings during the quarter: Netherlands-based industrials company Signify (XAMS:LIGHT), UKbased industrials company Travis Perkins (LSE:TPK) and UKbased communication services company WPP (NYSE:WPP) (0.83%, 0.74% and 0.83% of total net assets, respectively). We exited two positions: Germanybased consumer staples company Beiersdorf (XTER:BEI) and Turkey-based energy company Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri (both 0.00% of total net assets).

Regardless of the macroeconomic environment, we remain focused on applying our well-established, long-term, bottom-up Earning-Quality-Valuation (EQV) investment philosophy/process that seeks to identify attractively valued, high-quality growth companies.

Performance highlights

Invesco European Growth Fund (Trades, Portfolio) Class A shares at net asset value (NAV) outperformed its benchmark index. (Please see the investment results table on page 2 for fund and index performance.)

Contributors to performance

Strong stock selection and an overweight in industrials was a key contributor to relative outperformance. Italy-based Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche (MIL:DAN) and Switzerland-based Kuehne and Nagel (XSWX:KNIN) were notable contributors within the sector (1.88% and 2.14% of total net assets, respectively).

Fund holdings in communication services outperformed the benchmark sector, adding to relative return. France-based Criteo (CRTO), an e-commerce marketing technology company, was a key contributor within the sector.

Stock selection in consumer discretionary and real estate also added to relative results.

Geographically, strong stock selection in the UK, France and Switzerland had the largest positive effects on relative results. An underweight in Switzerland also added to relative return.

UK-based industrials company DCC (LSE:DCC) was the largest individual contributor. DCC benefited from robust yearend earnings, improving visibility across its energy businesses and an uptick in mergers and acquisitions activity.

Detractors from performance

The fund's information technology holdings outperformed those of the benchmark sector. However, an underweight in the sector, one of the quarter's best-performing sectors, hampered relative return.

The fund's cash position, which averaged 3.5%, slightly detracted from relative return given the rising equity market.

Geographically, stock selection in the Netherlands, Germany and Sweden, as well as exposure in Turkey and an underweight in Sweden, detracted from relative return.

Germany-based health care company MorphoSys (XTER:MOR) was the fund's largest individual detractor during the quarter. MorphoSys was weak due to management's more cautious guidance for its diffuse large B-cell lymphoma prescription medicine (Monjuvi) and higher spending for Tafa-related research and development, as well as general weakness in the biotech industry. Results for Monjuvi's US launch (August 2020) have been constrained by COVID-19 and the ramp-up may take longer than investors initially expected.

