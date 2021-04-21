>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 5, 2021

April 21, 2021 | About: KIDS +1.59%

Conference Call to Discuss Results on May 6, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET

WARSAW, Ind., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics”) ( KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, announced today that the Company is scheduled to release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, after the market closes.

OrthoPediatrics will host a conference call on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. The dial-in numbers are (888) 771-4371 for domestic callers and (847) 585-4405 for international callers. The conference ID number is 50152332. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online from the investor relations page of the OrthoPediatrics’ corporate website at www.orthopediatrics.com.

A replay of the webcast will remain available on OrthoPediatrics’ website, www.orthopediatrics.com, until the Company releases its second quarter 2021 financial results. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be available until May 13, 2021. The replay dial-in numbers are (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers and (404) 537-3406 for international callers. Please use the replay conference ID number 50152332.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 35 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 44 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

Investor Contact
The Ruth Group
Christine Petraglia / James Salierno
Tel: 917-633-8980 / 973-255-8361
[email protected] / [email protected]

ti?nf=ODIyMTE2NCM0MTMyNDA0IzIwMjkzNTg=
4e8a6b6a-d654-4ac8-9774-eafe2a782410

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)