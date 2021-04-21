Equitable Holdings, Inc. Schedules Announcement of First Quarter 2021 Results

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) announced today that it will release financial results for the first quarter of 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The company will host a conference call webcast on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.The conference call webcast, along with additional earnings materials will be accessible on the company’s investor relations website at [url="]ir.equitableholdings.com[/url].To register for the conference call, please use this link:[url="]EQH+First+Quarter+2021+Earnings+Call+[/url]After registering, you will receive an email confirmation including dial in details and a unique conference call code for entry. Registration is open through the live call. To ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call.Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) is a financial services holding company comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Founded in 1859, Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. Equitable Holdings has approximately 12,000 employees and financial professionals, $809 billion in assets under management (as of 12/31/2020) and more than 5 million client relationships globally.

