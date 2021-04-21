>
Mohawk Group Sets Date for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call

April 21, 2021 | About: MWK +9.41%

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. ( MWK) (“Mohawk”), announced today that it plans to report its first quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Thursday, May 6, 2021, and plans to host a conference call for investors and interested parties at 5:00 p.m. ET that evening.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and the internet. To access the call, participants from within the U.S. should dial (888) 895-5479 and participants from outside the U.S. should dial (847) 619-6250 and provide the conference ID: 50154244. Participants may also access the call through a live webcast at https://ir.mohawkgp.com/. The archived online replay will be available for a limited time after the call in the investors section of the Mohawk corporate website.

About Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc.
Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries“Mohawk”), is a rapidly growing technology-enabled consumer products company that uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market and sell products. Mohawk predominantly operates through online retail channels such as Amazon and Walmart. Mohawk has twelve owned and operated brands and sells products in multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances (i.e., dehumidifiers and air conditioners), beauty-related products and, to a lesser extent, consumer electronics. Mohawk was founded on the premise that if a company selling consumer packaged goods was founded today, it would apply artificial intelligence and machine learning, the synthesis of massive quantities of data and the use of social proof to validate high caliber product offerings as opposed to over-reliance on brand value and other traditional marketing tactics.

Investor Contact:
Ilya Grozovsky
Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Development
Mohawk Group
[email protected]
917-905-1699

