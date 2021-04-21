Caesarstone Announces Date for First Quarter 2021 Results

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSTE), a leading developer and manufacturer of high-quality engineered surfaces, today announced that it will release its earnings results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 before the market opens.The Company will host a webcast and conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results, followed by a question and answer session for the investment community. The live webcast can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at [url="]ir.caesarstone.com[/url]. For those unable to access the webcast, the conference call will be accessible domestically or internationally, by dialing 1-877-407-4018 and 1-201-689-8471, respectively. The toll-free Israeli number is 1 80 940 6247. Upon dialing in, please request to join the Caesarstone First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.To listen to a telephonic replay of the conference call, dial toll-free 1-844-512-2921 or + 1-412-317-6671 (international) and enter pass code 13718692. The replay will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 and will last through 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.Caesarstone is a concept and lifestyle-driven company with a customer-centered approach to designing, developing, and producing high-end engineered stone countertops, used in residential and commercial buildings. Our products offer superior aesthetic appeal and perfected functionality through a distinct variety of colors, styles, textures, and finishes used in diverse countertop applications, marked by inherent longevity. Strong commitment to service has fostered growing customer loyalty in over 50 countries where the Caesarstone product collections are available: Classico, Supernatural, Metropolitan and Outdoor. For more information please visit our website: [url="]www.caesarstone.com[/url].Information provided in this press release may contain statements relating to current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events that are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company's plans, objectives and expectations for future operations, including estimations relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigation measures in connection thereto, expectations of the results of the Company’s business optimization initiative and its projected results of operations. These forward-looking statements are based upon management's current estimates and projections of future results or trends. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, both known or unknown. These factors include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on end-consumers, the global economy and the Company’s business and results of operations; the ability of the company to realign aspects of its business based on the business optimization initiative, the strength of the home renovation and construction sectors; intense competitive pressures; the outcome of silicosis and other bodily injury claims; regulatory requirements relating to hazards associated with exposure to silica dust; manufacturing of existing products and managing required changes in production and supply chain; economic conditions within any of our key existing markets changes in raw material prices; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; the success of our expansion efforts in the United States; unpredictability of seasonal fluctuations in revenues; disturbances to the Company’s operations or the operations of its suppliers, distributors, customers or other third parties and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210421005377/en/