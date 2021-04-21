Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Presentations for TransCon™ hGH at Upcoming Medical Conferences

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S ( ASND), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its innovative TransCon technologies to address unmet medical needs, today announced presentations featuring TransCon hGH (lonapegsomatropin) at two upcoming medical conferences: Pediatric Endocrinology Nursing Society (PENS) national conference, taking place virtually April 21-23, and the Pediatric Endocrine Society (PES) annual meeting, taking place virtually April 30 – May 3, 2021.



“We look forward to presenting the latest data on lonapegsomatropin, our investigational once-weekly growth hormone, at PENS and PES, two of the leading medical conferences focused on pediatric endocrinology,” said Mark Bach, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Endocrine Medical Sciences at Ascendis Pharma.

“We will present the two-year follow-up data for lonapegsomatropin which show durable results in children treated for pediatric growth hormone deficiency (GHD). In addition, we will present a model which can estimate the average weekly insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1) level from a single IGF-1 sample in children with GHD treated with lonapegsomatropin. This tool may help physicians effectively manage patients on lonapegsomatropin therapy following regulatory approval,” continued Dr. Bach.

2021 PENS Virtual National Conference: Presentation Details

Poster Presentation Title Date/Time Continued Efficacy and Safety with up to 2 Years of Treatment with Lonapegsomatropin (TransCon hGH) in Children with GHD.



Poster Number: 6

Poster Session

April 23, 2021

1:30 – 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time





2021 PES Virtual Annual Meeting: Presentation Details

Poster Presentations Title Date/Time Lonapegsomatropin (TransCon hGH) in Children with Growth Hormone Deficiency: Efficacy and Safety of up to 2 Years of Treatment. Poster Number: 154

Poster 2 Viewing Session: Growth and GH/IGF Axis

May 1, 2021

5:45- 6:45 p.m. Eastern Time



Estimating the weekly average IGF-1 from a single IGF-1 sample for children with GHD treated with lonapegsomatropin. Poster Number: 156

Poster 2 Viewing Session: Growth and GH/IGF Axis

May 1, 2021

5:45- 6:45 p.m. Eastern Time





The posters will be available on the Ascendis website under Selected Publications in the Pipeline section: https://ascendispharma.us/pipeline/publications/. If you are a healthcare provider who would like more information, please contact: [email protected].

About TransCon™ Technology

TransCon refers to “transient conjugation.” The proprietary TransCon platform is an innovative technology to create new therapies that are designed to optimize therapeutic effect, including efficacy, safety and dosing frequency. TransCon molecules have three components: an unmodified parent drug, an inert carrier that protects it, and a linker that temporarily binds the two. When bound, the carrier inactivates and shields the parent drug from clearance. When injected into the body, physiologic conditions (e.g., pH and temperature) initiate the release of the active, unmodified parent drug in a predictable manner. Because the parent drug is unmodified, its original mode of action is expected to be maintained. TransCon technology can be applied broadly to a protein, peptide or small molecule in multiple therapeutic areas, and can be used systemically or locally.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma is applying its innovative platform technology to build a leading, fully integrated biopharma company focused on making a meaningful difference in patients’ lives. Guided by its core values of patients, science and passion, the company utilizes its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies.

Ascendis Pharma currently has a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates and one oncology product candidate in clinical development. The company continues to expand into additional therapeutic areas to address unmet patient needs.

Ascendis is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with additional offices in Heidelberg and Berlin, Germany, in Palo Alto and Redwood City, California, and in Princeton, New Jersey.

Please visit www.ascendispharma.com (for global information) or www.ascendispharma.us (for U.S. information).

Forward-Looking Statements

