Lemonade Names Irina Novoselsky and Silvija Martincevic to Its Board of Directors

[url="]Lemonade[/url], the insurance company powered by artificial intelligence and behavioral economics, announced it has elected two new members to its board of directors, Irina Novoselsky and Silvija Martincevic, effective immediately.

Irina Novoselsky is a seasoned technology executive, with a strong record of driving growth and operational efficiency for complex, global organizations. She is currently the Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of CareerBuilder, a global talent acquisition media and SaaS business. Previously she served as the President of Novitex Enterprise Solutions, a technology outsourcing business. Prior to Novitex, Irina was an investment professional at Apollo Global Management in the Private Equity Group and an investment banker in the M&A Group at Morgan Stanley.“I’ve focused much of my career leveraging disruptive technologies to create better customer experiences. Lemonade’s frictionless user experience and modern business model challenging the status quo is a natural alignment,” Novoselsky shared. “I look forward to working with Daniel, Shai, and the Lemonade board and leadership team to contribute to the future success of this growth company.”Silvija Martincevic is the Chief Commercial Officer of Affirm, a payments technology company dedicated to building honest financial products that improve lives. At Affirm, she is responsible for commercial, partnership, and marketing strategy. Prior to her current role, from 2011 until 2018, Silvija served in a variety of leadership positions at Groupon including Chief Operating Officer and Chief Marketing Officer of Groupon’s international business across Europe, Asia, and Australia. Silvija also spent a decade in the investment management industry where she founded her own company focused on socially-responsible equity investments.“I am a firm believer that companies can have a mission and product that prioritize the consumer while yielding strong business results, and Lemonade is a prime example,” said Martincevic. “I am excited to join the company’s Board of Directors and look forward to working with the wider Lemonade team in supporting the company’s continued growth.”The two new board members replace Haim Sadger and Tom Hutton, who stepped down today after serving on Lemonade’s board since its earliest days. Both Haim and Tom brought to Lemonade exceptional insight and depth of experience, and their dedication to the company is greatly appreciated.“Irina and Silvija each bring a wealth of experience, knowledge, and consumer and financial know-how, and we’re thrilled to welcome them to the Lemonade board,” said Daniel Schreiber, Lemonade CEO and cofounder. “We’re also hugely grateful to Haim and Tom for their years of support, wisdom, and friendship. Lemonade would not have gotten as far as we have if it weren’t for them.”Along with Irina and Silvia, Lemonade’s current board is comprised of Lemonade cofounders Daniel Schreiber and Shai Wininger, Joel Cutler (Cofounder, Managing Director, General Catalyst Partners), Michael Eisenberg (Partner, Aleph), Shu Nyatta (Managing Partner, Softbank Group International), and Caryn Seidman-Becker (Chairman & CEO, CLEAR).This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. 