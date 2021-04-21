Leading Edge Materials Announces Results of AGM

Vancouver, April 21, 2021 – Leading Edge Materials Corp. (“Leading Edge Materials” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LEM) (Nasdaq First North: LEMSE) ( LEMIF) announces the voting results from the Company’s Annual General of Shareholders held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 (the “Meeting“). A total of 44,678,571 common shares were voted, representing 30.40% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of setting the number of directors at three (3) and for the re-election of all director nominees.



The percentage of votes cast for each director is as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Lars-Eric Johansson 44,667,423 99.98 11,148 0.02 Daniel Major 44,655,935 99.95 22,636 0.05 Eric Krafft 44,653,935 99.94 24,636 0.06

In addition, shareholders also approved the ratification of the Company’s 10% rolling stock option plan and the appointment of D&H Group LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the authorization for the directors of the Company to fix their remuneration. The Information Circular is available for download under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or on the Company’s website at https://leadingedgematerials.com/investors

Additional details of the results of the Meeting will be provided in a Report of Voting Results to be filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Subsequent to the Meeting, the directors appointed Lars-Eric Johansson as Non-Executive Chairman, Filip Kozlowski as Chief Executive Officer, Sanjay Sawrup as Chief Financial Officer, and Nick DeMare as Corporate Secretary. Messrs. Johansson, Major and Krafft were appointed as members of the Audit Committee.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Leading Edge Materials Corp.

Lars-Eric Johansson, Non-Executive Chairman

For further information, please contact the Company at:

[email protected]

www.leadingedgematerials.com

Follow us

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeadingEdgeMtls

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/leading-edge-materials-corp/

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials is a Canadian public company focused on developing a portfolio of critical raw material projects located in the European Union. Critical raw materials are determined as such by the European Union based on their economic importance and supply risk. They are directly linked to high growth technologies such as batteries for electromobility and energy storage and permanent magnets for electric motors and wind power that underpin the clean energy transition towards climate neutrality. The portfolio of projects includes the 100% owned Woxna Graphite mine (Sweden), Norra Kärr HREE project (Sweden) and the 51% owned Bihor Sud Nickel Cobalt exploration alliance (Romania).

Additional Information

The Company's consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis are available on the Company's website at www.leadingedgematerials.com or under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, on April 21, 2021 at 1:05 pm Vancouver time.

Leading Edge Materials is listed on the TSXV under the symbol “LEM”, OTCQB under the symbol “LEMIF” and Nasdaq First North Stockholm under the symbol "LEMSE". Mangold Fondkommission AB is the Company’s Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North and may be contacted via email [email protected] or by phone +46 (0) 8 5030 1550.

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute “forward-looking information”, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company’s future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current coronavirus pandemic known as COVID-19 on the Company’s business, operations and financial condition, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Attachments