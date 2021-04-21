Elanco Animal Health and Ducks Unlimited Announce Partnership to Advance Beef Industry Environmental Stewardship Efforts

Experior Important Safety Information:

Today, Elanco and Ducks Unlimited announced a partnership emphasizing the strong bond between environmental sustainability and agriculture – specifically beef cattle production – across North America. Beginning in 2021 and through 2023, Elanco will invest $50,000 annually with Ducks Unlimited to help purchase grass seed to support reseeding efforts on working lands in western Kansas.This effort aligns with Elanco’s Healthy Purpose™, the company’s sustainability and ESG framework to support healthier animals, healthier people and a healthier planet.The grassland restoration initiative is part of the existing SAFE (State Acres for Wildlife Enhancement) project. The SAFE project is an existing collaboration between the USDA Farm Service Agency and Ducks Unlimited with the goal of restoring grasslands and protecting embedded playa wetlands in western Kansas. With Elanco’s contribution, it is estimated at least 1,000 acres will be reseeded through the duration of this partnership.“Elanco’s partnership with Ducks Unlimited further elevates the critical role healthy animals play in supporting a healthy environment,” said Jeff Simmons, Elanco president and CEO. “We are excited to partner with Ducks Unlimited and the organization’s work through the SAFE project in Kansas, as we know animals are part of the sustainability solution – not the issue.”“Farmers and ranchers were the first land stewards – hardworking men and women who understood the synergy between wildlife habitat and working lands,” said Ducks Unlimited CEO Adam Putnam. “The continent’s migratory waterfowl—and Ducks Unlimited’s core mission—rely on healthy grasslands and intermittent wetlands that have long-supported grazing. Our partnership represents the strong bond between conservation and agriculture across North America.”This partnership is being announced alongside Elanco’s launch of Experior™, the first U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved product labelled to reduce ammonia gas emissions from an animal or its waste“Elanco and Ducks Unlimited both understand that beef cattle play a significant role in grassland management,” said Dr. Sara Place, chief sustainability officer at Elanco. “The beef cattle industry has made great strides in advancing its environmental stewardship to-date, and we are dedicated to working with beef producers and industry leaders to continue these advancements. This partnership is one example of that commitment at work.”Those interested in supporting these efforts can consider contributing to the SAFE program through Ducks Unlimited. To learn more about this partnership, please visit [url="]www.elanco.com%2Fhealthy-purpose[/url].FDA Approves Experior for Reduction of Ammonia Gas Released from Beef Cattle Waste. U.S. Food and Drug Administration. 6 November 2018. [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwayback.archive-it.org%2F7993%2F20201222194530%2Fhttps%3A%2Fwww.fda.gov%2Fanimal-veterinary%2Fcvm-updates%2Ffda-approves-experior-reduction-ammonia-gas-released-beef-cattle-waste[/url].Not approved for use in breeding animals because safety and effectiveness have not been evaluated in these animals. Do not allow horses or other equines access to feed containing Experior. A decrease in dry matter intake may be noticed in some animalsThe label contains complete use information, including cautions and warnings. Always read, understand, and follow the label, and use directions.For the reduction of ammonia gas emissions per pound of live weight and hot carcass weight in beef steers and heifers fed in confinement for slaughter during the last 14 to 91 days on feed.Feed. 1.25 to 4.54 g/ton (1.39 to 5 ppm) of complete feed (90% dry matter basis) to provide 13-90 mg lubabegron/head/day continuously to beef steers and heifers fed in confinement for slaughter as sole ration during the Last 14 to 91 days on feed.Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders, and society as a whole. With nearly 70 years of animal health heritage, we are committed to helping our customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on our local and global communities. At Elanco, we are driven by our vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our Elanco Healthy Purpose™ Sustainability/ESG Pledges – all to advance the health of animals, people and the planet.Learn more at [url="]www.elanco.com[/url].Ducks Unlimited Inc. is the world's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving North America's continually disappearing waterfowl habitats. Established in 1937, Ducks Unlimited has conserved over 15 million acres thanks to contributions from more than a million supporters across the continent. Guided by science and dedicated to program efficiency, DU works toward the vision of wetlands sufficient to fill the skies with waterfowl today, tomorrow and forever. For more information on our work, visit [url="]www.ducks.org[/url].Experior, Elanco and the diagonal bar logo are trademarks of Elanco or its affiliates.© 2021 Elanco or its affiliates. PM-US-21-0816(2)

