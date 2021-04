Rayonier Advanced Materials Schedules First Quarter Earnings Release

[url="]www.rayonieram.com[/url]

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. ( NYSE:NYSE:RYAM ) plans to release its first quarter 2021 earnings on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, after the market closes.Rayonier Advanced Materials will host a conference call and live webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 to discuss these results. Supplemental materials and access to the live audio webcast will be available at [url="]www.rayonieram.com[/url]. A replay of this webcast will be archived on the company’s website shortly after the call.Investors may listen to the conference call by dialing 877-407-8293, no passcode required. For international parties, dial 201-689-8349. A replay of the teleconference will be available one hour after the call ends until 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The replay dial-in number within the U.S. is 877-660-6853, international is 201-612-7415, Conference ID: 13719165.

