Stratasys Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

April 21, 2021 | About: NAS:SSYS +6.41%


[url="]Stratasys+Ltd[/url]. (Nasdaq: SSYS) will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The Company plans to hold the conference call to discuss its first quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (ET).



The investor conference call will be available via live webcast on the Stratasys Web site at investors.stratasys.com; or directly at the following web address:



[url="]https%3A%2F%2F78449.themediaframe.com%2Fdataconf%2Fproductusers%2Fssys%2Fmediaframe%2F44880%2Findexl.html[/url]



To participate by telephone, the U.S. toll-free number is 877-407-0619 and the international dial-in is +1-412-902-1012. Investors are advised to dial into the call at least ten minutes prior to the call to register. The webcast will be available for 6 months at investors.stratasys.com, or by accessing the above-provided web address.



Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world’s leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.



To learn more about Stratasys, visit [url="]www.stratasys.com[/url], the [url="]Stratasys+blog[/url], [url="]Twitter[/url], [url="]LinkedIn[/url], or [url="]Facebook[/url]. Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including the company’s websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC’s Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.



Stratasys is a registered trademark and the Stratasys signet is a trademark of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

