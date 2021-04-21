>
Whiting Petroleum Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

April 21, 2021


Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:NYSE:WLL) will host a conference call on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Mountain time) to discuss the first quarter 2021 results. The call will be conducted by President and Chief Executive Officer Lynn A. Peterson, Executive Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer James Henderson, Executive Vice President Operations and Chief Operating Officer Charles J. Rimer and Investor Relations Manager Brandon Day. A question and answer session will immediately follow the discussion of the results for the quarter.



To participate in this call please dial:


Domestic Dial-in Number: (877) 328-5506


International Dial-in Number: (412) 317-5422


Webcast URL: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fdpregister.com%2Fsreg%2F10155734%2Fe7c049863c[/url]



Replay Information:


Conference ID #: 10155734


Replay Dial-In (Toll Free U.S. & Canada): (877) 344-7529 (U.S.), (855) 669-9658 (Canada)


Replay Dial-In (International): (412) 317-0088


Expiration Date: May 13, 2021



About Whiting Petroleum Corporation



Whiting Petroleum Corporation, a Delaware corporation, is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, production and acquisition of crude oil, NGLs and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The Company’s largest projects are in the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota and Montana and the Niobrara play in northeast Colorado. The Company trades publicly under the symbol WLL on the New York Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.whiting.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210421006042/en/


