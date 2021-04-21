AVCtechnologies Named to the CRN® 2021 Tech Elite 250 List

ATLANTA, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc . ( AVCT) (AVCtechnologies), the leading cloud communications and IT service provider, announced today that it has been named to the CRN ® 2021 Tech Elite 250 list. This is the ninth consecutive year AVCtechnologies’ brand, Computex, has been included on the list. The annual list features IT solution providers of all sizes in North America that have earned cutting-edge technical certifications from leading technology suppliers. These companies have separated themselves from the pack as top solution providers, earning multiple, premier IT certifications, specializations, and partner program designations from industry-leading technology providers.



Each year, The Channel Company’s research group and CRN editors distinguish the most client-driven technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Solution providers that earn these high honors — which enable them to deliver exclusive products, services, and customer support — are then selected from a pool of online applicants as well as from The Channel Company’s solution provider database.

“We’re honored to be included in the CRN Tech Elite 250 list for the ninth consecutive year. Our team is client-driven and strives to provide products, services, and support to our partners and customers that make an impact on their businesses,” said Worth Davis, President, Solution Provider at AVCtechnologies.

“Throughout the year we’ve seen our customers migrate to the cloud at a rapid pace and deal with unexpected cybersecurity adjustments. We’re happy to have been at the forefront of these adjustments as they navigate through their digital transformations to provide them with world class support along the way,” said Faisal Bhutto, President, Cloud & Cybersecurity at AVCtechnologies.

As a part of AVCtechnologies, Computex Technology Solutions (“Computex”) offers flexible, reliable services that enable enterprise customers to navigate the changing cybersecurity ecosystem impacted by the pandemic. AVCtechnologies encourages high levels of training and certifications for its engineers, enabling them to rise through the ranks of vendor partner programs. The AVCtechnologies team provides around the clock customer service and prioritizes the customer experience as a means to establish long standing relationships. Businesses rely on solution providers for an enormous amount of technologies, services, support and expertise to help them meet today’s IT challenges — whether it’s a new implementation, day-to-day operations or digital transformation initiatives.

“CRN’s Tech Elite 250 list highlights the top solution providers in the IT channel with the most in-depth technical knowledge, expertise, and certifications for providing the best level of service for their customers,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “These solution providers have continued to extend their talents and abilities across various technologies and IT practices, demonstrating their commitment to really conveying the most exceptional business value to their customers.”

The Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/techelite250 .

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies ( AVCT) is a premier global IT solutions provider offering a comprehensive bundle of services including unified cloud communications, managed services, cybersecurity, and enhanced connectivity. Our mission is to provide global technology solutions with a superior customer experience. For more information, visit https://www.avctechnologies.com .

About Computex Technology Solutions

Computex Technology Solutions, an AVCtechnologies company, is an award-winning solutions provider that enables its clients to grow, differentiate and evolve their business via innovative and proven technology. Computex combines over 30 years of hands-on experience with unparalleled processes to deliver enterprise networking, cloud, and cybersecurity data center solutions, as well as managed services, to meet customers’ unique IT, business, and budgetary goals. To learn more, please visit: https://computex.net/ or call 888-335-2789.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com



Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

© 2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Press Contact

Jackie D’Andrea

Inkhouse for AVCtechnologies

avctechnologies @inkhouse.com