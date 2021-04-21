Eventbrite Invites the Live Experiences Industry to RECONVENE, A Virtual Summit to Reimagine the Future of Gathering

[url="]Eventbrite[/url] (NYSE: EB), a global self-service ticketing and experience technology platform, today announced [url="]RECONVENE[/url], a free virtual summit designed to help event creators around the world prepare for the return of in-person events and determine the future of the live experience economy.

RECONVENE will be held May 20-21, 2021, and bring together independent event creators, artists, authors, producers and entrepreneurs, as well as leaders in health, equity and wellness for learning and knowledge sharing. Featured speakers include [url="]Priya+Parker[/url], the best-selling author of The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why it Matters and the host of The New York Times podcast, “Together Apart” and [url="]Bob+Wachter[/url], chair of the Department of Medicine at UCSF and guest host of the “In the Bubble” podcast. The summit will also feature expert talks from industry leaders such as Dayna Frank, board president and co-founder of National Independent Venue Association ([url="]NIVA[/url]), and a variety of Eventbrite creators, including Radha Agrawal, co-founder and CEO of [url="]DAYBREAKER[/url]; Nora Abousteit, founder of [url="]CraftJam[/url]; and Lyndal Reed, head of strategy and operations for [url="]The+Guardian+Live[/url].During an unforgettable year that has upended live gathering, the community of people who create live experiences has risen to the challenge with resilience and ingenuity. According to a [url="]recent+survey[/url] Eventbrite commissioned with YouGov, more than half the respondents (53%) said they plan to attend both virtual and in-person experiences in the future, even when it is safe to gather again in-person. Programming for RECONVENE is designed to help event creators of all types navigate this shifting industry landscape, and give them the tools and insights they need to successfully grow their audiences and adapt their content. Day one of the summit will focus on public health safety and guidance, and day two is dedicated to hands-on activities with industry peers. The full RECONVENE agenda is available [url="]here[/url].“Last year nearly five million live experiences took place on Eventbrite, proving that the pent-up demand for connection is real and will continue to fuel the experience economy as we come out of this global pandemic,” said Julia Hartz, co-founder and CEO of Eventbrite. “As the world reopens and people gather in-person again, we want to celebrate, amplify and empower event creators as they reimagine and rebuild a new live events industry.”To register for a free ticket to RECONVENE, visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Freconvene%2F[/url].Eventbrite is a global self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves a community of hundreds of thousands of event creators in nearly 180 countries. Since inception, Eventbrite has been at the center of the experience economy, transforming the way people organize and attend events. The company was founded by Julia Hartz, Kevin Hartz and Renaud Visage, with a vision to build a self-service platform that would make it possible for anyone to create and sell tickets to live experiences. The Eventbrite platform provides an intuitive, secure, and reliable service that enables creators to plan and execute their live and online events, whether it’s an annual culinary festival attracting thousands of foodies, a professional webinar, a weekly yoga workshop or a youth dance class. With over 200 million tickets distributed to more than 4 million experiences in 2020, Eventbrite is where people all over the world discover new things to do or new ways to do more of what they love.

