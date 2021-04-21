>
Clearwater Paper Announces Virtual Participation at 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

April 21, 2021 | About: NYSE:CLW +2.07%


Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW)today announced that Arsen Kitch, president and chief executive officer, and Mike Murphy, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will attend the 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Mr. Kitch and Mr. Murphy will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors.



Accompanying slide materials for the conference can be accessed by Thursday, May 6 on the Investors' section of Clearwater Paper's website at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fir.clearwaterpaper.com%2Fevents-presentations[/url].



About Clearwater Paper



Clearwater Paper manufactures quality consumer tissue, away-from-home tissue, parent roll tissue, bleached paperboard and pulp at manufacturing facilities across the nation. The company is a premier supplier of private brand tissue to major retailers and wholesale distributors, including grocery, drug, mass merchants and discount stores. In addition, the company produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters, and offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting and cutting. Clearwater Paper's employees build shareholder value by developing strong relationships through quality and service.



For additional information on Clearwater Paper, please visit our website at [url="]www.clearwaterpaper.com[/url].

