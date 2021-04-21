>
Emerald Announces Upcoming Virtual Conference Participation

April 21, 2021 | About: NYSE:EEX +1.01%

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:EEX) (“Emerald” or the “Company”) today announced that Hervé Sedky, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Doft, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to virtually participate in the following conferences:

  • Goldman Sachs 14th European Small & Mid Cap Symposium to be held May 5, 2021.
  • Credit Suisse 3rd Annual eXtreme Services Conference to be held on May 6, 2021.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors.

About Emerald

Emerald is a leader in building dynamic, market-driven business-to-business platforms that integrate live events with a broad array of industry insights, digital tools, and data-focused solutions to create uniquely rich experiences. As true partners, we at Emerald strive to build our customers’ businesses by creating opportunities that inspire, amaze, and deliver breakthrough results. With over 140 events each year, our teams are creators and connectors who are thoroughly immersed in the industries we serve and committed to supporting the communities in which we operate.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210421006050/en/


