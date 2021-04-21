>
Dana to Pay Dividend on Common Stock

April 21, 2021

PR Newswire

MAUMEE, Ohio, April 21, 2021

MAUMEE, Ohio, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that its board of directors has declared a dividend on its common stock.

Dana Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto/Dana Incorporated)

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, payable May 28, 2021, to holders of Dana common stock as of May 7.

About Dana Incorporated
Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions for all mobility markets across the globe. The company's conventional and clean-energy solutions support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $7.1 billion in 2020 with 38,000 associates in 33 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2021" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on its people, which has earned it global recognition as a top employer, including "World's Best Employer" from Forbes magazine. Learn more at dana.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dana-to-pay-dividend-on-common-stock-301274202.html

SOURCE Dana Incorporated


