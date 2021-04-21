>
Alkermes to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

April 21, 2021 | About: NAS:ALKS +1.69%

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, April 21, 2021

DUBLIN, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) will host a conference call and webcast presentation at 8:00 a.m. ET (1:00 p.m. BST) on Wednesday, Apr. 28, 2021 to discuss the company's first quarter 2021 financial results. Management will also provide an update on the company.

The webcast player and accompanying slides may be accessed on the Investors section of Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com. The conference call may be accessed by dialing +1 877 407 2988 for U.S. callers and +1 201 389 0923 for international callers.

A replay of the conference call will be available from 11:00 a.m. ET (4:00 p.m. BST) on Wednesday, Apr. 28, 2021, through Wednesday, May 5, 2021, and may be accessed by visiting Alkermes' website or by dialing +1 877 660 6853 for U.S. callers and +1 201 612 7415 for international callers. The replay access code is 13718854.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on addiction and schizophrenia, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Alkermes Contact:
Alex Braun
Investor Relations
+1 781 296 8493

Alkermes plc Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alkermes plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alkermes-to-host-conference-call-to-discuss-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-301274155.html

SOURCE Alkermes plc


