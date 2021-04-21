>
Articles 

Wix to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results on May 12, 2021

April 21, 2021 | About: NAS:WIX +0.67%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), today announced that it will report its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET to answer questions about the Company's financial results. Prior to the conference call and webcast, Wix will issue a press release reporting these results along with a shareholder update and additional materials at https://investors.wix.com/.

(PRNewsfoto/Wix.com Ltd.)

What:

Wix First Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

When:

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Time:

8:30 a.m. ET



Live Call:

US/Canada Toll-Free: +1-877-667-0467
International: +1-346-354-0953
Israel Toll-Free: 809-315-362
Conference ID: 3484525



Replay:

Toll-Free: +1-855-859-2056
International: +1-404-537-3406
Conference ID: 3484525
(Available from May 12, 2021 11:30 a.m. ET until May 19, 2021 11:30 a.m. ET)



Webcast:

https://investors.wix.com/

About Wix.com Ltd.
Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based website development platform for over 200 million registered users worldwide today. The Wix website builder was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, Editor X, a curated App Market, Ascend by Wix and Velo by Wix enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Austin, Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Cedar Rapids, Denver, Dnipro, Dublin, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Phoenix, San Francisco, São Paulo, Tokyo and Vilnius.

Visit us: on our blog, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and Pinterest.
Download: Wix App is available for free on Google Play and in the App Store.
For more about Wix please visit our Press Room.

Investor Relations:
Maggie O'Donnell
[email protected]

Media Relations:
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wix-to-announce-first-quarter-2021-results-on-may-12-2021-301274165.html

SOURCE Wix.com Ltd.


