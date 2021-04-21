SEATTLE, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) will release first-quarter 2021 results after the stock market closes on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The company will host a live webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Participants may access the live webcast on Redfin's Investor Relations website at http://investors.redfin.com .

About Redfin

Redfin ( www.redfin.com ) is a technology-powered real estate broker, instant home-buyer (iBuyer), lender, title insurer, and renovations company. We sell homes for more money and charge half the fee. We also run the country's #1 real-estate brokerage site. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can take an instant cash offer from Redfin or have our renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers nearly $1 billion in commissions. We serve more than 95 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 4,100 people.

Redfin-F

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redfin-to-announce-first-quarter-2021-results-on-may-5-2021-301274149.html

SOURCE Redfin