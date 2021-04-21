>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. to Hold Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results Conference Call

April 21, 2021 | About: NYSE:SPH +0.07%

PR Newswire

WHIPPANY, N.J., April 21, 2021

WHIPPANY, N.J., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:NYSE:SPH), announced today that it has scheduled its Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results Conference Call for Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

Suburban Propane Logo (PRNewsfoto/Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.)

Analysts, investors and other interested parties are invited to listen to management's discussion of Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter results and business outlook by accessing the call via the internet at www.suburbanpropane.com, or by telephone as follows:

Phone #: (888) 317-6003
Access Code: 5936393

Ask for: Suburban Propane Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results Conference Call

In addition, a replay of the conference call will be available from 12:00 PM Eastern Time, Thursday, May 6, 2021 until 12:00 AM Eastern Time, Friday, May 13, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529, Access Code 10153867. The replay will also be available via Suburban's web site until the replay for next quarter's call is posted.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. ("Suburban Propane"), is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and an investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing the energy needs of over 1 million customers through 700 locations across 41 states. Suburban Propane is a New York Stock Exchange listed master limited partnership headquartered in Whippany, NJ, and has been in the customer service business since 1928. For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suburban-propane-partners-lp-to-hold-fiscal-2021-second-quarter-results-conference-call-301274007.html

SOURCE Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)