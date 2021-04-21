Matthews China Fund's 1st-Quarter Commentary

For the quarter ending March 31, 2021, the Matthews China Fund (Trades, Portfolio) returned 2.56% (investor class) and 2.64% (institutional class) while its primary benchmark, the MSCI China Index returned -0.43%. The Fund's secondary benchmark, the MSCI China All Shares Index, returned -1.50%.



Market Environment:



China's equity markets were volatile in the frst quarter. While stock prices rose early in the quarter, broad- market gains in the benchmarks were erased by quarter end. Stocks that en oyed signifcant price gains in 2020 within the in ormation technology, consumer staples and discretionary sectors took a breather while cyclically oriented, recovery names within energy, real estate, industrials and materials outper ormed. verall, the sell-o in Chinese shares seems technical as opposed to undamentally driven. arnings growth expectations continue to re ect optimism in corporate profts supporting current valuations. rice weakness seems to re ect more o a herd mentality o local Chinese retail investors trying to lock-in 2020 gains and to take advantage o political headlines and bilateral tensions.



Chinese economic growth prospects and data prints illustrate robust recovery, but not enough to spur central bank policy tightening beyond what markets have already experienced. otation rom growth to cyclical names could continue as industrial profts are expected to surge year over year. At the same time, growth- oriented companies within sectors such as consumer discretionary, health care, communication services and consumer staples have room to resume their climb as prices have corrected meaning ully since mid-February. aluations have come down but still remain at relatively higher levels and we welcome a urther healthy correction o the market.



Performance Contributors and Detractors:



A contributor among individual stocks was software provider Weimob (HKSE:02013). The company serves merchants using Tencent's (HKSE:00700) eChat Mall, with a focus on small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) that are trying to digitize their operations. Many SMEs are increasingly willing to embrace so tware solutions to increase productivity. The rise in online shopping and delivery due to the pandemic contributed to demand or eimob's so tware solutions. Another contributor was video content company Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI). The company, which caters to young viewers, attracted new users as the pandemic accelerated demand or online entertainment and social media interaction. We see Bilibili emerging as a new, distinct social media plat orm in its own right. With a growing user base and distinctive value proposition or its users, we fnd the company to have attractive long-term prospects.



On the other hand, consumer appliance maker Midea Group (SZSE:000333), which produces white goods including refrigerators and washing machines, was a detractor. We believe Midea is well positioned to capture rising consumer spending and consumer upgrades. Share prices were weak in the quarter amid general market volatility in China, but we continue to like the company's long-term growth prospects. New Oriental Education and Technology (NYSE:EDU) was another detractor. Demand for private education services remains strong, as students compete or a limited number o slots or college admission. We expect education to remain an important part o consumer spending in China and continue to monitor the position. As government policies have recently tightened around after school tutoring, we continue tomonitor the impact of this on New Oriental.



From a sector perspective, stock selection in consumer discretionary and information technology contributed to relative performance. On the other hand, stock selection in industrials detracted, while stock selection in the health care sector was roughly neutral.



Notable Portfolio Changes:



We rotated a bit of capital during the quarter. Chinese growth stocks took a breather in the frst quarter of 2021, giving up some o their earlier gains rom 2020, creating buying opportunities. Taking an all- shares approach to investing in Chinese equities, we ound interesting opportunities in the ong ong ( - shares) market in terms o both valuation and quality. ew positions in the ong ong market included the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (SHSE:601398), one of China's largest banks. We believe the fnancials sector is interesting given its attractive valuations and this has been an overlooked sector in China's equity markets despite maintaining a consistent pace o growth. Turning to China's domestic markets, new A- shares positions include Sinoma Science and Technology (SZSE:002080), which produces advanced, specialty materials or the automotive industry as well as or wind blades used in wind energy generation. The company may beneft rom the growth in alternative energy installations or its wind blades business. Its fberglass business is one where the industry dynamics are a lot more concentrated and attractive or uture pricing improvements.



Outlook:



We remain optimistic about both the near-term and long-term growth prospects in China. Keeping the coronavirus under control is key to maintaining China's V-shaped economic recovery. While China is only in the very early stages of its vaccination program, its strict border controls and data- driven approach to minimizing outbreaks remains highly successful. China's approach to combatting the virus has been more effective than any other large economy. Because COVID is largely under control in China, people have been able to resume a normal life. Consumption is rising, auto sales are growing, restaurants have long lines and consumers feel comfortable gathering indoors.



Over the long-term, we expect that China's growth will continue to be driven by growing domestic consumption. The depth and diversity of the opportunity set in China continues to expand, with a notable uptick in IPOs over the past 12 months. Key themes that we are following include technology upgrades, health and wellness trends, services that enhance quality of life and premium consumer goods. The team continues to look for attractive long-term growth opportunities driven by the Chinese consumer.



As of 03/31/21, the securities mentioned comprised the Matthews China Fund (Trades, Portfolio) in the following percentages: Weimob, Inc., 1.0%; Tencent Holdings, Ltd., 10.3%; Bilibili, Inc. ADR, 2.0%; Midea Group Co., Ltd. A Shares, 1.9%; New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. ADR, 0.4%; Industrial & Commercial Bank of China, Ltd. H Shares, 2.0%; Sinoma Science & Technology Co., Ltd. A Shares, 1.5%. Current and future portfolio holdings are subject to change and risk.



The views and opinions in the commentary were as of the report date, subject to change and may not refect current views. They are not guarantees of performance or investment results and should not be taken as investment advice. Investment decisions refect a variety of factors, and the managers reserve the right to change their views about individual stocks, sectors, and the markets at any time. As a result, the views expressed should not be relied upon as a forecast of the Fund's future investment intent. It should not be assumed that any investment will be proftable or will equal the performance of any securities or any sectors mentioned herein. The information does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any securities mentioned.



