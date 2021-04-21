Matthews Japan Fund's 1st-Quarter Commentary

For the quarter ending March 31, 2021, the Matthews Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio) returned -5.38% (Investor Class) and -5.37% (Institutional Class), while its benchmark, the MSCI Japan Index, returned 1.70%.



Market Environment:



Japan's equity markets generated positive returns in the quarter, continuing a market rebound that began in March 2020. Swift monetary expansion actions by the major central banks along with large scale fscal policy measures to offset the negative economic impact resulted in risk-taking investment actions especially in growth oriented stocks for the year of 2020. However the frst three months of 2021 painted a completely different picture in terms of factor returns, where high-quality names got sold off while deep value names rose rapidly amid a sudden surge in U.S. 10 year bond yields.



While there was a shift in sentiment toward value in the frst quarter, we continue to view Japan as a cyclical growth market. We expect bond yields to normalize over time, likely rising at a slower pace ahead as the global economy continues its recovery to pre- COVID levels. Viewing Japan's market environment through the lens of a cyclical earnings recovery, sectors such as industrials and exports are likely to beneft from the ongoing rebound in global economic growth and resumption of global trade.



Performance Contributors and Detractors:



After fve consecutive quarters of delivering above benchmark investment results, the first quarter 2021 was a difcult one given the characteristics of our portfolio. The Fund is a quality core growth portfolio with a focus on high return on assets and return on invested capital, attractive cashfow generation and medium-term (36 months) earnings momentum. As a result, our portfolio companies naturally tend to trade at a premium valuation to overall market average, and arevulnerable to a sudden change in equity risk premiums, which has happened during the quarter amid a rapid rise in bond yields. The majority of our underperformance versus the benchmark happened in a matter of six weeks, when the U.S. 10 year bond yield moved from 1% to 1.6% in a very short window of time.



The investment results for the recent three months were dragged down by our two key overweight sectors, information technology and health care. The industrial sector, which contains commodity price sensitive trading companies and cyclical transport companies, also was a detractor to our performance. With regards to market cap, our overweight in small and mid-cap stocks (those under US$10 billion) also contributed negatively as large caps outperformed small caps.



Turning to individual securities, Advantest (TSE:6857), a leading manufacturer of semiconductor testing devices, was a contributor to performance. On top of the continued shortage of semiconductors, we believe there is a structural trend in increasing complexity and sophistication of semiconductors leading to longer-test times and more item subjects to test, which will beneft the company's testing equipment demand.



Specialty chemical company Sumitomo Bakelite (TSE:4203) also was a contributor. 50% of the company's profts come from semiconductor materials segment, where they are a global leader in semiconductor insulating materials.



AI inside (TSE:4488), a SaaS providor of OCR software, was a detractor from performance. One of their core KPIs (Key Performance Indicators), new account growth, decelerated in their most recent quarterly results. While overall growth remain high, expensive valuation levels left very little room for error. We exited the name during the quarter after meeting the CEO.



SMS (TSE:2175), a top health care sector stafng specialist in Japan, with emphasis on elderly care managers and nursing care professionals, also was a detractor. While we have trimmed our position into earnings, recognizing a disconnect between short term share price momentum and near term earnings, an in- line result led to equity multiple contraction.



Notable Portfolio Changes:



Our portfolio actions during the quarter were a continuation of increasing our exposure to cyclical growth companies as economic activity started to bottom out and improve.



We initiated a new position in AGC (TSE:5201), a leading global glass manufacturer that leverages its technical prowess in chemical (PVC), electronics (Optoelectronics & Semi Materials), and health care (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) feld. We have a positive view on the new management taking more extensive measures to improve earnings in its existing core glass business, and as the proft contribution from its strategic businesses increase at rapid rate. Inexpensive valuation levels provided an attractive entry point, as we believed the stock price did not yet refect management initiatives.



Toyota Industries (TSE:6201), a top global supplier of forklifts and A/C compressors used for cars, is another position initiated during the quarter. We believe the company is set to grow both of its core divisions. Its auto parts business is benefting from higher penetration of electric vehicles (EVs).The stock is still attractively valued and we expect rerating to continue as overall return on equity improves with rising contribution from high proft margin products.



To fund these positions, we exited AI inside, East Japan Railway, Fast Retailing, Itochu Techno-Solutions, Kaonavi, Makita, Plaid, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Tokio Marine, and Yappli.



Outlook:



As we wrote in the year-end commentary, we think 2021 will not be as much of a one-way street as 2020, where growth- oriented names performed strongly in a recessionary environment coupled with lower interest rates and ample money supply. With proft recovery already baked in current consensus estimates and valuation levels, upside surprise in profts will ever be more important in investment returns going forward. We will continue to look for investment opportunities in high-quality companies that can continue to execute well, but at the same time we will also seek for opportunities in cyclical areas that have a potential to achieve high growth via lower and easier comp.



From a structural point of view, we continue to believe the earnings capability of Japanese companies has improved meaningfully over the past economic cycle, driven by better corporate governance and a higher focus on capital efciency. Multiyear trends such as productivity growth, health care, technology and material science innovation— where Japanese corporations excel versus global peers—not only remains intact, but we think the pace of change will accelerate as COVID-19 provided a stress test on the health care system and costs, as well as labor productivity issues in white collar jobs as more people work remotely.



As of 3/31/21, the securities mentioned comprised the Matthews Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio) in the following percentages: Advantest Corp., 3.0%; Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd., 2.0%; SMS Co., Ltd., 1.7%; AGC, Inc., 2.0%; Toyota Industries Corp., 2.4%. The Fund held no positions in AI inside, East Japan Railway, Fast Retailing, Itochu Techno-Solutions, Kaonavi, Makita, Plaid, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Tokio Marine, and Yappli. Current and future holdings are subject to change and risk.



The views and opinions in the commentary were as of the report date, subject to change and may not refect current views. They are not guarantees of performance or investment results and should not be taken as investment advice. Investment decisions refect a variety of factors, and the managers reserve the right to change their views about individual stocks, sectors, and the markets at any time. As a result, the views expressed should not be relied upon as a forecast of the Fund's future investment intent. It should not be assumed that any investment will be proftable or will equal the performance of any securities or any sectors mentioned herein. The information does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any securities mentioned.



