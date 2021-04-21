John Rogers' Ariel Fund 1st-Quarter Commentary

Markets worldwide continued their march higher in the first quarter, despite a wild ride of volatility. Building on the rotation toward cyclical sectors that began in November of last year, value bested growth, small cap issues outperformed their large cap brethren and investors increased their appetite for risk. Rampant speculation across small-cap meme stocks, cannabis, cryptocurrencies and blank check, special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), as well as the dramatic fire sale of leveraged equity bets made by Archegos Capital Management sent shock waves across Wall Street—drawing regulatory scrutiny. Nonetheless, the recovery moved forward as positive news on increased vaccine supply and distribution, along with a new U.S. fiscal stimulus package, reassured investors.

For the quarter, Ariel Fund advanced +19.50%, significantly outperforming both the similarly positioned Russell 2500 Value Index's gain of +16.83% and the Russell 2500 Index, which returned +10.93%.

Several stocks in the portfolio had strong returns in the quarter. Leading entertainment company, ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) was a top contributor for the fourth consecutive quarter. Shares continued to benefit from solid earnings results and continued investor enthusiasm surrounding the launch of Paramount+ and other international streaming video on demand services. As the price of ViacomCBS Inc. substantially increased during the period, management announced an equity offering and a mandatory convertible preferred stock offering to further support investment in its streaming services. Shares began to tumble on the news, as an overleveraged family office, Archegos Capital Management, became a forced seller of the company. As prices moved closer to our assessment of intrinsic value earlier in the quarter, we reduced our position size in the company, insulating our portfolios from the largest weekly decline in the stock's history and maintaining its status as a top contributor.

Television broadcaster and magazine advertiser, Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) traded higher in the period on better than expected top-line and adjusted EBITDA growth, reflecting robust political advertising, cost discipline and continued strength in digital contributions. Importantly, national digital advertising revenue surpassed print for the first time. In our view, Meredith remains well positioned to continue to generate strong free cash flow while deleveraging the balance sheet. At current valuations, the company is trading at an 30% discount to our assessment of private market value.

Producer and supplier of sand, U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) , advanced in the quarter driven by an earnings beat and better than anticipated 2021 outlook. A material uptick in proppant demand, solid cost containment, disciplined execution in oil and gas, as well as stability and pricing power on the Industrial side of the business contributed to returns. Looking ahead, we expect SLCA to benefit from its proximity to last-mile logistics, as well as gain market share from challenged frac sand competitors. At current trading levels, we believe SLCA remains well positioned from a risk/reward standpoint.

Alternatively, several positions weighed on performance during the period. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:MSGE) was the greatest detractor from relative performance in the quarter. Shares began to sell off as rumors surfaced that MSGE was exploring an acquisition of regional sports and entertainment company, MSG Networks (MSGN). The all-stock transaction was officially announced on March 26th. Company management believes the combined company will lead to a stronger liquidity position to fund current and future growth initiatives, including the MSG Sphere in Las Vegas, as well as support opportunities in sports gaming such as specialized broadcasts, licensing, branding, and sponsorships on a go forward basis. Additionally, the company is expected to realize meaningful tax efficiencies with MSGE's Net Operating Losses and plans to accelerate the depreciation recognition of its Las Vegas Sphere. At current trading levels, MSGE is trading at a 41% discount to our estimate of private market value.

Waste management services provider Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) modestly weighed on relative returns in the quarter due to mixed earnings results. Although revenue was in -line with consensus, earnings-per-share fell short as gross margin and taxes came in worse than expected. Importantly, the core waste collection and disposal business continue to show signs of stability, as waste volume associated with vaccine administration and COVID-19 testing continues to help offset declines in elective surgical procedures and maritime waste services. Looking ahead, we continue to believe SRCL is a solid franchise with stable long-term growth prospects, favorable margin expansion and strong free cash flow generation opportunities.

Financial advisory and asset manager Lazard Ltd. (NYSE:LAZ) weighed on relative performance, despite trading higher on an absolute basis in the period. Importantly, fundamentals at the asset manager remain robust and prices currently represent a healthy discount to our estimate of private market value.

Also, in the quarter we initiated a position in leading manufacturer and distributor of coatings technologies Axalta Coating Systems, Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA). The industry has a favorable competitive landscape, and Axalta is emerging from the shadow of its former parent, DuPont. We expect Axalta to continue to gain market share from ongoing consolidation in its refinishing business and further improve its margin profile through cost savings programs. We did not exit any holdings in the quarter.

U.S. fiscal stimulus, easy money policies and the speedy rollout of nationwide vaccine programs have the economy on track for a strong rebound in the second half of 2021.

We expect many of our domestic holdings to benefit from easing restrictions, as well as corporate earnings growth across cyclical sectors, such as Industrials, Financials and Consumer Discretionary. Meanwhile, we stand ready to take advantage of any pull backs in the market on negative news or sentiment. We strongly believe the dedicated patient investor that stays the course and consistently owns differentiated businesses with solid competitive positioning and robust balance sheets will deliver superior returns over the long run.

This commentary candidly discusses a number of individual companies. These opinions are current as of the date of this commentary but are subject to change. The information provided in this commentary does not provide information reasonably sufficient upon which to base an investment decision and should not be considered a recommendation to purchase or sell any particular security.

Performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. All performance assumes the reinvestment of dividends and capital gains, and represents returns of the Investor Class shares. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. Performance data current to the most recent month-end for Ariel Fund may be obtained by visiting our website, arielinvestments.com. For the period ended March 31, 2021 the average annual returns of Ariel Fund (investor class) for the 1-, 5-, and 10-year periods were +102.70%, +13.71%, and +11.09%, respectively