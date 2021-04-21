>
California Resources Corporation Announces Additional Investor Conference Participation

April 21, 2021 | About: NYSE:CRC +2.13%


California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) announced today that the Company’s executives will be participating in the 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Energy Conference to be held on June 2-3.



CRC’s presentation materials will be available the day of the event on the [url="]Earnings+and+Presentations[/url] page in the Investor Relations section on [url="]www.crc.com[/url].



About California Resources Corporation (CRC)



California Resources Corporation (CRC) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, applying complementary and integrated infrastructure to gather, process and market its production. Using advanced technology, CRC focuses on safely and responsibly supplying affordable energy.

