The ODP Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2021 Earnings Results Wednesday, May 5, 2021

April 21, 2021 | About: NAS:ODP +0.26%


The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform, will announce first quarter 2021 financial results before the market open on Wednesday, May 5,2021. The ODP Corporation will webcast a call with financial analysts and investors that day at 9:00 am Eastern Time which will be accessible to the media and the general public.



To listen to the conference call via webcast, please visit The ODP Corporation’s Investor Relations website at [url="]investor.theodpcorp.com[/url]. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours following the event. A copy of the earnings press release, supplemental financial disclosures and presentation will also be available on the website.



About The ODP Corporation



The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals and technicians, online presence, and approximately 1,100 stores. Through its banner brands Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, CompuCom® and Grand&Toy®, as well as others, the company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more information, visit [url="]news.theodpcorp.com[/url] and [url="]investor.theodpcorp.com[/url].



The ODP Corporation and Office Depot are trademarks of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. CompuCom is a trademark of CompuCom Systems, Inc. Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. ©2021 Office Depot, LLC. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210421005854/en/


