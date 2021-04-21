Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Two New Boeing 787-9 Aircraft to China Southern Airlines

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced the delivery of two new Boeing 787-9 aircraft on long-term lease to China Southern Airlines. Featuring GEnx-1B76A engines, these new Dreamliner aircraft are the fourth and fifth of five new 787-9s to deliver to China Southern Airlines from ALC’s order book with Boeing.“We are pleased to announce that our fourth and fifth of five new Boeing 787-9s have delivered to China Southern Airlines,” said Jie Chen, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Asia – President, Air Lease Corporation Hong Kong Limited. “ALC is honored to contribute to our long-term customer’s continued success as one of Asia’s premier airlines.”Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. ALC routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of ALC’s website at [url="]www.airleasecorp.com[/url]. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the ALC website regularly for important information about ALC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.About China Southern AirlinesChina Southern Airlines Co., Ltd. is based in Guangzhou, and operates the largest fleet, most developed route network and largest passenger capacity of any airline in The People's Republic of China. Currently, China Southern Airlines operates 700 passenger and cargo transport aircrafts, including Boeing 787, 777, 747, 757 & 737 and Airbus A380, A330, A321, A320, A319. The airline fleet is ranked the first in Asia and the 4th in the world (Data: IATA, in terms of fleet size). China Southern Airlines is the first airline in the world to operate both A380 and 787.

