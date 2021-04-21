>
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 5

April 21, 2021


Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE-RGR) will announce its financial results for the first quarter 2021 and file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, after the close of the stock market.



On Thursday, May 6, 2021, Sturm, Ruger will host a webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the first quarter operating results. Interested parties can access the webcast at [url="]Ruger.com%2Fcorporate[/url]or by dialing 855-871-7398, participant code 2584342.



The Company will host a virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 12. The virtual meeting is open to shareholders as well as anyone interested in the Company. The login information is available at [url="]%3Cspan+style%3D%22font-weight%3Anormal%3B%22+class%3D%22bwuline%22%3Ewww.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FRGR2021%3C%2Fspan%3E[/url] and will be included in our earnings release.



About Sturm, Ruger



Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation's leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. With products made in America, Ruger offers consumers almost 800 variations of more than 40 product lines. For more than 70 years, Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Our motto, “Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®,” echoes our commitment to these principles as we work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms.



The Company may, from time to time, make forward-looking statements and projections concerning future expectations. Such statements are based on current expectations and are subject to certain qualifying risks and uncertainties, such as market demand, sales levels of firearms, anticipated castings sales and earnings, the need for external financing for operations or capital expenditures, the results of pending litigation against the Company, the impact of future firearms control and environmental legislation, and accounting estimates, any one or more of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date such forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of subsequent unanticipated events.

