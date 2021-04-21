Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 5

Interested parties can access the webcast at

About Sturm, Ruger

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE-RGR) will announce its financial results for the first quarter 2021 and file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, after the close of the stock market.On Thursday, May 6, 2021, Sturm, Ruger will host a webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the first quarter operating results.[url="]Ruger.com%2Fcorporate[/url]at 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 12. The virtual meeting is open to shareholders as well as anyone interested in the Company. The login information is available at [url="]%3Cspan+style%3D%22font-weight%3Anormal%3B%22+class%3D%22bwuline%22%3Ewww.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FRGR2021%3C%2Fspan%3E[/url] and will be included in our earnings release.Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation's leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. With products made in America, Ruger offers consumers almost 800 variations of more than 40 product lines. For more than 70 years, Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Our motto, “Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens,” echoes our commitment to these principles as we work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms.

