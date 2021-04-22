US Indexes Regain Some Ground Wednesday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,137.31 on Wednesday with a gain of 316.01 points or 0.93%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,173.42 for a gain of 38.48 points or 0.93%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,950.22 for a gain of 163.95 points or 1.19%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 17.50 for a loss of 1.18 points or -6.32%.

Wednesday's Market Movers

The major U.S. indexes ended higher Wednesday, regaining some ground after two days of losses.

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) reported first quarter earnings, with revenue of $32.9 billion increasing 4.1% year over year and beating estimates by $440 million. Verizon's first quarter GAAP EPS was $1.27, missing estimates by $0.01. Verizon's first quarter non-GAAP EPS was $1.31 beating estimates by $0.02.

Investors were watching Netflix (NFLX) and also continuing to follow vaccine news. Netflix was down -7.40% after its recent earnings report showed new global subscribers at 3.98 million, missing the estimate of 6.2 million.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) both gained Wednesday. Johnson and Johnson's (JNJ) vaccine halt continued. Pfizer gained 1.31% and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) gained 8.11%.

In other news:

The MBA Mortgage Applications Index increased 8.6% following a decrease of -3.7%. The MBA's average 30-year mortgage rate decreased to 3.20% from 3.27%.

Crude oil inventory was down by -0.1 million barrels, according to the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

The Treasury held auctions for 20-year bonds at a rate of 2.144%.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) gained 10.98% on news that it was beginning 5G in Las Vegas.

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility ETF (KARS) gained 1.54% as the U.S. and China called for more emission controls.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) 3.50%

IBM (NYSE:IBM) 3.90%

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) 0.82% on news that it will begin using its palm-payment system in Whole Foods stores in Seattle.

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,239.63 for a gain of 51.42 points or 2.35%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,332.27 for a gain of 28.57 points or 2.19%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14,903.10 for a gain of 333.56 points or 2.29%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,054.78 for a gain of 219.16 points or 2.02%

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,711.59 for a gain of 44.82 points or 1.68%; the S&P 100 at 1,898.75 for a gain of 13.07 points or 0.69%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,935.15 for a gain of 125.85 points or 0.91%; the Russell 3000 at 2,496.24 for a gain of 25.99 points or 1.05%; the Russell 1000 at 2,351.31 for a gain of 22.37 points or 0.96%; the Wilshire 5000 at 43,620.06 for a gain of 455.54 points or 1.06%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 842.53 for a gain of 9.62 points or 1.15%.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: