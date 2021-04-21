Energy Fuels and Hyperion Sign MOU for the Supply of Monazite to Produce Rare Earth Products











47.2m @ 3.69% THM including 10.7m @ 8.09% THM and 10.7m @ 5.47% THM







36.6m @ 3.37% THM including 12.2m @ 7.65% THM







35.1m @ 3.04% THM including 10.7m @ 8.16% THM







41.1m @ 2.14% THM including 9.1m @ 5.55 THM







33.5m @ 2.21% THM including 12.2m @ 5.64% THM

















Titanium minerals – used to produce titanium metal and for the production of paint and pigments;







Monazite – used for the production of rare earth products;







Zircon – used for the ceramic and foundry markets; and







High quality silica – used in float glass, solar panel glass and pharmaceutical grade glass.







andare pleased to announce the execution of a non-binding memorandum of understanding ("") for the supply of natural monazite sands (“”) from Hyperion’s Titan Project in Tennessee (the “”). Energy Fuels plans to produce mixed rare earth element (“”) products from processing the Monazite at its White Mesa Mill in Utah.The parties have also agreed to evaluate a potential teaming, joint venture, equity investment or other arrangement under which Hyperion would collaborate with Energy Fuels, and potentially other parties, in advancing Energy Fuels’ current initiative to establish a fully integrated, “mine to market” U.S. rare earth supply chain for the electric vehicle and renewable energy sectors, as well as other specialty uses.The collaboration between Energy Fuels and Hyperion will initially focus on the potential commercial supply of Monazite from Hyperion’s Titan Project to Energy Fuels’ White Mesa Mill. Under the MOU, the parties have agreed to negotiate a definitive sales agreement for this supply of Monazite. In addition, subject to Hyperion supplying Energy Fuels with a sufficient quantity of Monazite from the Titan Project within a reasonable period of time, Hyperion and Energy Fuels will evaluate entering into a joint venture or other similar arrangement whereby Hyperion would participate with Energy Fuels, and potentially other parties, in the continuing development and operation of an integrated, low-cost and sustainable independent U.S. rare earth supply chain, under which Monazite would be supplied from The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) (“”) U.S. projects, the Titan Project, and potentially other U.S. and international mines, with the Monazite to be processed and separated into value-added rare earth products at Energy Fuels’ White Mesa Mill. This could potentially also result in the development of rare earth metal production capabilities.Hyperion’s Titan Project covers a large area of heavy mineral sands properties in Tennessee prospective for titanium, zircon, Monazite and other valuable minerals such as high-grade silica sand and other refractory minerals. The Titan Project is in an area which saw significant historic exploration from 1960 – 1990 by DuPont, BHP and others, strategically located in the southeast of the U.S., close to significant manufacturing capacity, providing what Hyperion believes to be a significant logistical advantage over current U.S. supplies of imported titanium feedstock.Hyperion is nearing completion of a three-phase drilling and bulk sampling test work program at the Titan Project. Results to date have successfully confirmed the high grade and significant thickness of mineralization over approximately a 3.6 km strike length. Assays from the drill programs to date have returned thick zones of high-grade Total Heavy Mineral (“”) near surface, with highlights including:Hyperion’s bulk sampling test work for flow-sheet development is nearing completion, and is evaluating the production of a number of mineral products, including:A 70-hole Phase 3 drill program is nearing completion, and together with the bulk sample program will form the basis for Hyperion’s initial mineral resource estimate expected to be delivered in Q2 2021. For more information about the Titan Project go to: [url="]www.hyperionmetals.us[/url]Energy Fuels and Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSX: NEO) (“”) recently announced the joint launch of a U.S.-European REE supply chain involving Energy Fuels, Neo and Chemours. Under this emerging initiative, Energy Fuels is currently purchasing 2,500 tons of Monazite per year from the Chemours Company’s Georgia (USA) heavy mineral sand operations. Energy Fuels is currently processing this Monazite at its White Mesa Mill in Utah into a clean, mixed REE carbonate, as well as recovering the contained uranium. Energy Fuels is selling this intermediate REE product to Neo’s REE separations facility in Sillamae, Estonia for the production of commercial value-added REE products, supplying U.S. and European markets.In addition to producing mixed REE carbonate, Energy Fuels is also evaluating the potential to develop U.S. separation, metals, alloys, and other downstream REE capabilities at the White Mesa Mill, or nearby, thereby fully integrating a U.S. rare earth supply chain in the coming years. Energy Fuels is seeking to increase its supply of Monazite feed to approximately 15,000 tons per year (or greater) for this initiative. Subject to completion of permitting, development and commencement of operations, the Titan Project is expected to be a potential future source of Monazite to supplement Chemours’ supply of Monazite to Energy Fuels.The MOU highlights the importance of Hyperion’s Titan Project as a potentially important source of high value American rare earth minerals, expected to play an integral role in rebuilding sustainable, robust and resilient transportation, energy and defense sectors, and the desire of Energy Fuels to build diversified and significant Monazite feedstocks from various sources.

