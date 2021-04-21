Rodgers Townsend marks investment in media offering with Director of Media hire

ST. LOUIS, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Louis based full-service advertising agency Rodgers Townsend is expanding its capabilities as an integrated, holistic agency with the addition of a Director of Media position.

Eric Nelson joins Rodgers Townsend as VP, Director of Media to lead the agency's engagement planning, data analytics and tactical delivery across all media channels. The addition of the Director of Media position signals Rodgers Townsend recommitment to clients seeking the benefit of a singular team and united point of view.

"The addition of Eric further rounds out an already strong leadership team and reinforces our commitment to data and media-inspired approach to creativity and growth for our clients," said Rodgers Townsend CEO Andrew Dauska. "As our clients re-invest their energies and dollars in marketing, Eric's expertise will bolster DDB and RT's offering and generate new future-looking solutions."

Nelson has spent over 20 years in the industry working across categories including travel, CPG, retail, agriculture, healthcare and utilities. His experience includes large media focused agencies such as Initiative and MPG and full-service agencies like Osborn + Barr and R&R Partners. He brings a comprehensive approach to the agency as DDB and Rodgers Townsend's client partners continue to grow.

"We are looking to maximize the return of our clients' media investments," said Nelson. "Rodgers Townsend is in a unique position working with clients that grew throughout the pandemic. We're here to capture that upward trend and maximize brand growth using data and tactics to meet the new normal of consumer behaviors. It's an exciting time to be at DDB and Rodgers Townsend."

Rodgers Townsend is part of the DDB North America Network, an agency network combining creativity and connection to provide its client partners with new solutions, new business models and new methods of creating content and reaching consumers.

About Rodgers Townsend

Rodgers Townsend is a St. Louis–based integrated creative agency, expert at helping clients achieve growth that far exceeds their share of voice. RT's solutions are holistic by design and tailored to meet each client's need, with specialists in strategy and brand development, advertising, digital and social content, and media planning and buying. Rodgers Townsend clients include: AT&T, Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Dreamfields Pasta, Luxco Spirits, Smoothie King and various brands within Spectrum Brands' Home & Garden, Pet Care and Home & Personal Care divisions. Celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2021, RT is part the DDB Global Network and Omnicom.

About Omnicom

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE – OMC) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries.

