Twilio Inc (TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson Sold $18.5 million of Shares

CEO of Twilio Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeff Lawson (insider trades) sold 49,500 shares of TWLO on 04/19/2021 at an average price of $374.19 a share. The total sale was $18.5 million.
Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale and operate communications within software applications through the cloud as a pay-as- you-go service. Twilio Inc has a market cap of $63.11 billion; its shares were traded at around $370.200000 with and P/S ratio of 30.96.
CEO Recent Trades:
- CEO, 10% Owner Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of TWLO stock on 04/19/2021 at the average price of $374.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.07% since.
CFO Recent Trades:
- CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,297 shares of TWLO stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $355. The price of the stock has increased by 4.28% since.
- CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 9,184 shares of TWLO stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $338.68. The price of the stock has increased by 9.31% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- General Counsel and Secretary Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of TWLO stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $377.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.96% since.
- Director Richard L Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of TWLO stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $377.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.96% since.
- General Counsel and Secretary Karyn Smith sold 502 shares of TWLO stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $355. The price of the stock has increased by 4.28% since.
- COO George Hu sold 1,294 shares of TWLO stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $355. The price of the stock has increased by 4.28% since.
- Chief Product Officer Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of TWLO stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $343.95. The price of the stock has increased by 7.63% since.
