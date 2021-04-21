Twilio Inc (TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson Sold $18.5 million of Shares

CEO of Twilio Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeff Lawson (insider trades) sold 49,500 shares of TWLO on 04/19/2021 at an average price of $374.19 a share. The total sale was $18.5 million.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale and operate communications within software applications through the cloud as a pay-as- you-go service. Twilio Inc has a market cap of $63.11 billion; its shares were traded at around $370.200000 with and P/S ratio of 30.96.

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,297 shares of TWLO stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $355. The price of the stock has increased by 4.28% since.

CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 9,184 shares of TWLO stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $338.68. The price of the stock has increased by 9.31% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel and Secretary Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of TWLO stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $377.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.96% since.

Director Richard L Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of TWLO stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $377.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.96% since.

General Counsel and Secretary Karyn Smith sold 502 shares of TWLO stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $355. The price of the stock has increased by 4.28% since.

COO George Hu sold 1,294 shares of TWLO stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $355. The price of the stock has increased by 4.28% since.

Chief Product Officer Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of TWLO stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $343.95. The price of the stock has increased by 7.63% since.

