Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend

April 21, 2021 | About: NYSE:PNW -0.94%


Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s (NYSE: PNW) board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share of common stock, payable on June 1, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 3, 2021.



Earnings Release, Webcast and Conference Call



In addition, as previously announced, Pinnacle West plans to release its 2021 first-quarter results before the U.S. financial markets open on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.



That same day at noon ET (9 a.m. Arizona time), management will host a live webcast and conference call to discuss financial results and recent developments. The webcast can be accessed at [url="]pinnaclewest.com%2Fpresentations[/url] and will be available for replay on the website for 30 days. To access the live conference call by telephone, dial (877) 407-8035 or (201) 689-8035 for international callers. A replay of the call also will be available at [url="]pinnaclewest.com%2Fpresentations[/url] or by telephone until 11:59 p.m. ET Wednesday, May 12, 2021, by calling (877) 481-4010 in the U.S. and Canada or (919) 882-2331 internationally and entering passcode 40595.



[url="]Pinnacle+West+Capital+Corp.[/url], an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has consolidated assets of approximately $20 billion, about 6,300 megawatts of generating capacity and slightly more than 6,000 employees in Arizona and New Mexico. Through its principal subsidiary, [url="]Arizona+Public+Service[/url], the company provides retail electricity service to more than 1.3 million Arizona homes and businesses. For more information about Pinnacle West, visit the company’s website at [url="]pinnaclewest.com[/url].

