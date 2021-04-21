Coupa Software Inc (COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn Sold $13.2 million of Shares

CEO of Coupa Software Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert Bernshteyn (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of COUP on 04/19/2021 at an average price of $264.69 a share. The total sale was $13.2 million.

Coupa Software Inc is a US-based firm that offers spend management solutions through the Software-as-a-Service business model. The company primarily offers cloud-based spend management platforms through various applications to its clients. Coupa Software Inc has a market cap of $19.31 billion; its shares were traded at around $263.100000 with and P/S ratio of 33.40. Coupa Software Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 4.60% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of COUP stock on 04/19/2021 at the average price of $264.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.6% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Accounting Officer Anthony D Tiscornia sold 1,365 shares of COUP stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $246.99. The price of the stock has increased by 6.52% since.

Chief Customer Officer Mark Riggs sold 2,235 shares of COUP stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $245.24. The price of the stock has increased by 7.28% since.

EVP Global Sales Robert Glenn sold 1,155 shares of COUP stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $260.72. The price of the stock has increased by 0.91% since.

