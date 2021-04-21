>
Articles 

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) CFO Scott A Hill Sold $5.4 million of Shares

April 21, 2021 | About: ICE -0.19%

CFO of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Scott A Hill (insider trades) sold 45,000 shares of ICE on 04/20/2021 at an average price of $120.08 a share. The total sale was $5.4 million.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc is an operator of regulated exchanges, clearing houses and listings venues, and a provider of data services for commodity and financial markets. It serves the risk management needs of global markets. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a market cap of $67.26 billion; its shares were traded at around $119.530000 with a P/E ratio of 31.80 and P/S ratio of 8.04. The dividend yield of Intercontinental Exchange Inc stocks is 1.03%. Intercontinental Exchange Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 14.20% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Intercontinental Exchange Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Scott A Hill sold 45,000 shares of ICE stock on 04/20/2021 at the average price of $120.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.46% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ICE, click here

.

