Novanta Inc (NOVT) CEO Matthijs Glastra Sold $1 million of Shares

CEO of Novanta Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Matthijs Glastra (insider trades) sold 7,500 shares of NOVT on 04/20/2021 at an average price of $135.17 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

Novanta Inc,designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical, industrial, electronics and scientific markets. Novanta Inc has a market cap of $4.83 billion; its shares were traded at around $136.510000 with a P/E ratio of 109.22 and P/S ratio of 8.24. Novanta Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 8.00% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of NOVT stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $135.43. The price of the stock has increased by 0.8% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of NOVT stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $136.02. The price of the stock has increased by 0.36% since.

